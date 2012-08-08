Meet The Tweeters: The Faces Behind Brands’ Social Media Accounts, In Their Natural Habitats

advertisement

4. Starwood Preferred Guest, by Carrie Houston and Rebecca McCullough Facebook fans: 115,000

Twitter followers: 22,000

McCullough: “A guest tweeted that he took the coffee from his room because he loved it so much. So for his next stay, we covered his room in coffee packets.He tweeted back, ‘What would you do if I said I wanted an iPad?'” Starwood Preferred Guest on Facebook

Starwood Preferred Guest on Twitter

Carrie Houston on Twitter 5. Hornitos, by Chris Black Facebook fans: 270,000

“Our page is about the tequila, but it’s also about events and exploring cities. Right now, I’m headed to San Diego for the world championship for dog surfing. Hopefully, we’ll get some great photos of dogs in wet suits.” (The company is in Illinois, but Black operates from his Brooklyn, New York, apartment.)

Hornitos on Facebook 6. Goldman Sachs, by Jake Siewert Facebook fans: 20,000

Twitter followers: 16,000

“Even the Federal Reserve, a staid organization, is using Twitter to communicate and find utility. We just couldn’t not be in the space.” Goldman Sachs on Twitter

7. HBO, by Lindsey Pearl and Jim Marsh Facebook fans: 7.8 million

Twitter followers: 374,000

Pearl: “When Denis O’Hare’s character on True Blood, Russell Edgington, rips out the newscaster’s spine on live TV, that was the gift that keeps on giving.” HBO on Facebook

HBO on Twitter

Lindsey Pearl on Facebook

Jim Marsh on Twitter 8. Brooklyn Nets, by Kristen Baier and Jayne Bussman-Wise Facebook fans: 278,000

Twitter followers: 119,000

Bussman-Wise: “I grew up in New Jersey following the Nets and have lived in Brooklyn for eight years. So for me it’s a perfect fit. I’ll think of where I’m from. A lot of our messaging is about transportation, so people know how to get here from tunnel.”

10. Pfizer, by Jennifer Kokell Facebook fans: 56,000

Twitter followers: 30,000

“When we created our page, we had to tweet that we were the official Pfizer, because we got push back from bloggers who didn’t believe we were the real thing. Finally, we called bloggers directly saying, ‘This is us, we’re for real.'” Pfizer on Facebook

Pfizer on Twitter 11. Etsy, by Laura Chin Facebook fans: 844,000

Twitter followers: 1.7 million

“During wedding season, we had one buyer who tweeted that she was looking for a vintage wedding dress just like her grandmother’s. We saw it and were able to help her find the right dress.”

About the photos: All were shot on an iPhone by photographer and filter enthusiast Benjamin Lowy , using a Hipstamatic filter named after him. Follow Fast Company’s roadmap to social media: surefire rules, data, and expert wisdom guaranteed to show why this market is completely unpredictable.