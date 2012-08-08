6 Unpleasant Truths About Social Media

ENGAGEMENT CAN’T BE SEEN IN DOLLARS

Until Lady Gaga, Skittles had the record for most likes and comments on a single Facebook post. Did it boost sales? “Anybody who says they can track that is in a bubble,” says Michael Lebowitz, CEO of Big Spaceship, the ad firm behind the Skittles campaign.

Unpleasant Truth No. 2:

SOCIAL IS JUST PR IN OVERDRIVE

Two weeks before McDonald’s was to go on a hiring spree, it released videos of employees praising their “McJobs.” The goal: preempt criticism. On hiring day, 98% of social talk was either positive or neutral. Spin wins!

Unpleasant Truth No. 3: