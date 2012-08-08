advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

6 Unpleasant Truths About Social Media

6 Unpleasant Truths About Social Media
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Unpleasant Truth No. 1:

advertisement

ENGAGEMENT CAN’T BE SEEN IN DOLLARS

Until Lady Gaga, Skittles had the record for most likes and comments on a single Facebook post. Did it boost sales? “Anybody who says they can track that is in a bubble,” says Michael Lebowitz, CEO of Big Spaceship, the ad firm behind the Skittles campaign.

Follow Fast Company’s roadmap to social media: surefire rules, data, and expert wisdom guaranteed to show why this market is completely unpredictable.

Unpleasant Truth No. 2:

SOCIAL IS JUST PR IN OVERDRIVE

Two weeks before McDonald’s was to go on a hiring spree, it released videos of employees praising their “McJobs.” The goal: preempt criticism. On hiring day, 98% of social talk was either positive or neutral. Spin wins!

Unpleasant Truth No. 3:

MONEY CAN’T BUY EVERYTHING

To coincide with a daylong campaign, Kraft asked Klout to change the name of its social influence measurement “Klout score” to “fun score.” The answer: no. In social, platforms hold the power.

Unpleasant Truth No. 4:

FACEBOOK ISN’T A MEGAPHONE

Brands with more than 1 million fans reach only 3% to 5% of them a day, estimates Jeff Widman of analytics platform PageLever. To find out why, Widman asked social marketers if they ever visit fan pages as users. Their reply: “Oh, never.”

Unpleasant Truth No. 5:

YOU’RE BEING WATCHED

A big brand recently broke Facebook’s rule against using a post as a sweepstakes. Reps were in touch within an hour. “They don’t want brands gaming the system for engagement,” the brand’s rep admitted.

Unpleasant Truth No. 6:

CONTENT RARELY GOES VIRAL

Stop thinking in those terms, says Microsoft Research’s Duncan Watts: “Rather than ideas propagating for generations, almost everything terminates within one degree of the seed. If you want something to spread, generate an enormous number of seeds.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life