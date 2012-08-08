6 Unpleasant Truths About Social Media

Unpleasant Truth No. 1:
ENGAGEMENT CAN’T BE SEEN IN DOLLARS
Until Lady Gaga, Skittles had the record for most likes and comments on a single Facebook post. Did it boost sales? “Anybody who says they can track that is in a bubble,” says Michael Lebowitz, CEO of Big Spaceship, the ad firm behind the Skittles campaign.
Unpleasant Truth No. 2:
SOCIAL IS JUST PR IN OVERDRIVE
Two weeks before McDonald’s was to go on a hiring spree, it released videos of employees praising their “McJobs.” The goal: preempt criticism. On hiring day, 98% of social talk was either positive or neutral. Spin wins!
Unpleasant Truth No. 3:
MONEY CAN’T BUY EVERYTHING
To coincide with a daylong campaign, Kraft asked Klout to change the name of its social influence measurement “Klout score” to “fun score.” The answer: no. In social, platforms hold the power.
Unpleasant Truth No. 4:
FACEBOOK ISN’T A MEGAPHONE
Brands with more than 1 million fans reach only 3% to 5% of them a day, estimates Jeff Widman of analytics platform PageLever. To find out why, Widman asked social marketers if they ever visit fan pages as users. Their reply: “Oh, never.”
Unpleasant Truth No. 5:
YOU’RE BEING WATCHED
A big brand recently broke Facebook’s rule against using a post as a sweepstakes. Reps were in touch within an hour. “They don’t want brands gaming the system for engagement,” the brand’s rep admitted.
Unpleasant Truth No. 6:
CONTENT RARELY GOES VIRAL
Stop thinking in those terms, says Microsoft Research’s Duncan Watts: “Rather than ideas propagating for generations, almost everything terminates within one degree of the seed. If you want something to spread, generate an enormous number of seeds.”