Can Mindy Kaling’s 1.8 Million Twitter Followers Make Her New Sitcom A Hit?

The Office was, until he left, Steve Carell’s show. And he maintains an A-list career. Mindy Kaling, who writes for the show and plays Kelly, may not have the same star power–but on Twitter, where she’s far more active than Carell, she’s rewarded in kind: She has triple the followers (1.8 million versus 650,000 in July) and actively engages others (76% of her tweets include an @mention, versus 17% for Carell). Not that it’s a competition. But as networks weigh actors’ social potential, it’s no wonder she’s been given her own Fox vehicle, The Mindy Project.

Mindy Says… A slice of social media wisdom…in 140 characters. “Twitter is so short, it’s safe. I don’t want my bosses to be like, “Hey, your script is due and we saw you wrote four blog pages.” “People take things at face value on social media. Earnestness is the assumption.” “I don’t know–maybe two-thirds of my followers are spambots.” “Twitter is basically a more playful way to text a friend.” “I don’t actually know if any people care about a specific tweet of mine, but I have fun.”

The network hasn’t assigned her social marching orders yet, but she heaps praise on Joe Earley, its head of marketing and communications. “He was the one who made New Girl available for download a week before it aired,” she says. “It was extremely smart. He knows the power of social media and how it can help a show.”

Kaling didn’t join Twitter to hawk her stuff; she was just coming up with jokes and too lazy to grab a notebook. And she’s since decided that the best promotion is no promotion. “People don’t want to listen to a celebrity tweeting about their charities and shows,” she says. “That’s why comedy writers do well–we put out little funny ideas.” She took us through a day (Thursday, June 21) of @MindyKaling.

7:35 A.M.

Seeking a Movie For The End Of The World. So excited to see @SteveCarell in brilliant @LoreneScafaria‘s new movie.

Kaling was lying on the floor in her gym clothes, procrastinating. Then she remembered her friends’ movie.

“I never tweet about something if I really don’t like it,” she says. “I’d rather have a friend annoyed at me than do that, because it just feels like a lie.”

7:58 a.m.

It’s a jog-to-Drake’s-Best-I-Ever-Had 11 times in a row kinda morning I guess

After going on a run, she tweeted a nod to fans who read her book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). It had a bit about exercising with one song on repeat. “When you listen to one song 12 times in a row you seem like you’re getting pumped up to, like, murder the president or something,” she says.

9:04 A.M.

Did you hear about the awesome new Aaron Sorkin/Rihanna collaboration? it’s called “Walk That Talk” and it is amazing you guys

Twitter followers love recognizing celebs’ interests: It’s like a formula to what makes someone tick. Kaling says this joke hit two big, recurring topics for her: TV writing and urban music. “I was almost trembling with how excited I was for this incredibly stupid pun,” she says. And bonus: Brooklyn Decker retweeted it. “That made me feel cool,” she says.

7:18 P.M.

@KenTremendous @sepinwall and Mike’s impression of the kid in Amish in the City made us retrofit a character for him to play on the show!

Office producer Mike Schur and TV critic Alan Sepinwall had been tweeting at each other, and brought in Kaling. “Then I got into a little sentimental journey,” she says. (This is from that exchange.) As celebrities know, fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate access.