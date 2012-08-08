The Rules of Social Media

Browse #TheRules:
On Content | On Engagement | On Follows & Fans | On Philosophy | On Process & Goals
ON CONTENT
Become a resource.
Last year: Pump out content. This year: Optimize content.
Don’t try to be clever, be clever.
Be interesting.
Stop & Ask: Would an ACTUAL person talk that way?
Don’t use ads to prop up boring content. Use ads to accelerate successful content.
Always be honest and trustworthy, in everything you say and do.
Madeline Johnson, @marketcouncil
People care what you had for breakfast–if you’re a food brand.
Forget individuals. You’re creating content that encourages groups to form.
Never tweet just the headline of a story. Be creative and give people a reason to click.
Don’t say things you wouldn’t want to be quoted as saying.
Everyone says they don’t want to be marketed to. Really, they just don’t want to be talked down to. Read More >
Hire a good writer so your brand has a distinct voice and personality on social sites.
Entertain me. Tweets are short; so is life.
Stop using exclamation points in every post. Unless you genuinely scream uncontrollably at cocktail parties.
“NEVER USE ALL CAP LOCKS” in tweets or Facebook, use your indoor voice in the world of social media.
Don’t tweet about everything, tweet about what you know best.
Not everyone can be “trained” to create interesting tweets — it takes personality to tweet personality.
Don’t use to many #tags in one tweet.
Leszek Kurycyn, @LeszekKurycyn
Quality over quantity.
140 characters ARE enough.
Thou shall not retweet everything you read.
Papas Con Cuero, @papasconcuero
ON ENGAGEMENT
Don’t make people do X, Y, then Z. Stick with X. Read More >
Take Twitter conversations offline and build a network.
Listen first and never stop listening.
You should worry about all those who don’t complain and simply go away mad!
People are going to talk about your brand. Can you afford to NOT participate in that conversation?
Sticky customer issues are sometimes best to take offline and resolve via more traditional channels, i.e. email, telephone, etc.
A tweet must be answered, no less than a ringing phone must be.
People would rather talk to ‘Comcast Melissa’ than ‘Comcast’.
Social media engagement has to be an everyday routine. The keyword is “engagement”
If all you do is respond to complaints, that’s all people will send you.
ALWAYS write back.
Open your fridge…how many of those brands do you really have time to have a relationship with?
Social is a conversation, not a message.
Just tweeting or posting stuff is neither connecting nor engaging.
People are fickle, change their mind often, and don’t usually do what you want them to do.
Go beyond the dialogues: promote “multialogues.”
A small act of appreciation (on a brands part) will go a long way to the person who receives it
It’s a conversation not a commercial.
Stop thinking Campaigns and start thinking Conversations
ON FOLLOWS AND FANS
Asking me to follow you on Twitter guarantees I won’t. Read More >
Spend a little time getting to know each new follower and what they are interested in.
People love to feel that they are special. Make followers and those who interact with you feel like they are getting inside access.
Don’t buy Twitter followers; it tarnishes your authenticity. http://ow.ly/cPcL1
Follow liberally. You never know who will lead you to discover something unique or important.
Don’t follow just to get followed. It’s slutty.
#SMR: Never buy fans for followers. Genuine users will find you genuinely pathetic.
Amber Lovell Boone, @puresurplus
Follow people who have something worth saying…then follow the people they follow.
Treat your followers like you’d treat your friends, not like numbers.
Dont ask for followers,DO something worthy of followers
Wesley Diphoko, @wesleydiphokot
ON PHILOSOPHY
The consumer is out for himself, not for you.
People fight for their privacy.
Not everything will work, and that’s fine. Read More >
Having a LinkedIn and Facebook profile does not make one a Social Media expert.
Douglas Ritter, @douglasritter
Everyone’s an influencer.
People don’t want to shop where they socialize. Read More >
Civility still matters.
Get over yourself
My Rule No. 1: Be wary of social media rules.
Your television can’t hear you. We can.
Social media is all about collaboration, not isolation.
Your fans own your brand.
People always matter most. Social tools enable and enhance our lives, but our lives don’t exist in technology.
Social Media is like a spouse rather than a friend with benefits.
Cooperation is the most important attribute of any successful social media engagement.
Don’t worry about tools – the two most important ones are always with you, your head and your heart.
Evonne Benedict, @evonnebenedict
Reach without influence is useless and irrelevant like that direct mail piece in your mailbox.
ON PROCESS AND GOALS
Be creative and spontaneous. Every mistake (if used creatively) can become an opportunity.
Post on your customers schedule, not yours.
Embrace negative content about your brand.
Rules are great but all aren’t applicable to you. Test rules out to see what works for best results.
B Culture Media, @BCultureMedia
It’s an organism, not a process.
Michael Lebowitz, @bigspaceship
If you don’t see financial results, you wasted your money.
As monetization attempts go up, consumer experience goes down.
Desktop is conquered territory. Mobile is the battlefield.
They’re are no one-size-fits-all solutions.
The only way to scale word of mouth: paid advertising.
Social media doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Make traditional media and social work together.
Social is 24/7, not a one-time stunt.
David Wertheimer, @dwertheimer
Have a crisis plan.
Have an ROI. Have an ROI. Have an ROI.
Erin Mulligan Nelson, @erinclaire
Update your page, or delete it.
Become BFFs with your Facebook reps.
Solve problems for people who talk about you, even if they don’t address you.
Hilton Worldwide, @HiltonWorldwide
Don’t focus on numbers (fans, followers, likes, etc.) focus on real conversations.
Consistency is critical. Don’t expect results if you’re not regularly putting forth an effort.
Jennifer Bilbro, @jennifer_bilbro
Social media should be part of the upfront planning, not an after-thought.
People trust their peers…become a peer.
ROR is the new ROI…Return on Relationship!
Lindsay Listanski, @LListanski
Be real. Be supportive. Be consistent. Be nice.
If fans distribute your content without your permission, offer to help.
Contests and sweepstakes are fine, if you want to encourage short relationships. Read More >
It’s okay to drive people to your site instead of Facebook’s.
Tara Missrogue Hunt, @missrogue
Only way to figure out what works on social media is to try it.
Radhika Kapoor Giri, @radhikakgiri
Pinterest works.
Reggie Bradford, @ReggieBradford
Would you measure the ROI of your conversation with your friends?
Roberto Estreitinho, @restreitinho
If you’re bored by social media, it’s because you’re trying to get more value than you create. Read More >
Think past vanity metrics like followers. Read More >
Automatic Facebook and Twitter posts do the opposite of their intent: they drive audience away. Disable it.
If you contribute content to a product for free, you are the product.
For restaurant’s customer service there is no better tool than YELP.
Use cross-channel strategy to full engage your customer.
For the love of god, stop regurgitweeting the same message you blasted on FB five seconds ago
Alex Covington, @AlexNoelleCov
Don’t try to be everything to everyone unless you want them to ignore you.
Kendall Morris, @KendallMorris
I know you’re fantastic, so stop liking your own posts.
Don’t be a troll.
Marilyn Gonzalez, @marilyngonz
Don’t feed the trolls
Show the real people behind your brand, and have a sense of humor.
Thou shalt set up Google alerts for both your brand and your domain.
Different #socialmedia platforms lend themselves to different strategies.
Never delete comments, queries or complaints!
If you are active in social media, you don’t need to say so in your social media bio. That’s like having a bumper sticker on your car that says “I drive a car.”
Dan G. Bergeron, @dangbergeron
Don’t tweet and drive
Print “The Rules”
Click here for a free downloadable “36 Rules of Social Media” color poster, as featured in the September issue of Fast Company.
*Some of these rules were distilled from interviews as part of our September 2012 Social Media Roadmap issue.