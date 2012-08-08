The Rules of Social Media

Browse #TheRules:

On Content | On Engagement | On Follows & Fans | On Philosophy | On Process & Goals

ON CONTENT

Stop & Ask: Would an ACTUAL person talk that way? Noah Brier, @heyitsnoah Tweet This

Don’t use ads to prop up boring content. Use ads to accelerate successful content. Jeff Widman, @jeffwidman Tweet This

Always be honest and trustworthy, in everything you say and do. Madeline Johnson, @marketcouncil Tweet This

People care what you had for breakfast–if you’re a food brand. Natanya Anderson, @natanyap Tweet This

Forget individuals. You’re creating content that encourages groups to form. Jonah Peretti, @peretti Tweet This

Never tweet just the headline of a story. Be creative and give people a reason to click. Ryan R. Reed, @ryanreed Tweet This

Don’t say things you wouldn’t want to be quoted as saying. Saqib I. Ahmed, @SaqibReports Tweet This

Everyone says they don’t want to be marketed to. Really, they just don’t want to be talked down to. Read More > Patrick Starzan, @Starzan Tweet This

Hire a good writer so your brand has a distinct voice and personality on social sites. Tom Jeffrey, @tjeffrey Tweet This

Stop using exclamation points in every post. Unless you genuinely scream uncontrollably at cocktail parties. Roshan Bhula, @roshanbhula Tweet This

“NEVER USE ALL CAP LOCKS” in tweets or Facebook, use your indoor voice in the world of social media. Shaaz Nasir, @shaaztastic Tweet This

Don’t tweet about everything, tweet about what you know best. Krista Rossow, @natgeokrista Tweet This

Not everyone can be “trained” to create interesting tweets — it takes personality to tweet personality. Laura Good, @goodlaura Tweet This

Back to top

ON ENGAGEMENT

Take Twitter conversations offline and build a network. Auren Kaplan, @aurensays Tweet This

You should worry about all those who don’t complain and simply go away mad! David Nour, @davidnour Tweet This

People are going to talk about your brand. Can you afford to NOT participate in that conversation? Brad Moore, @ferdenherd Tweet This

Sticky customer issues are sometimes best to take offline and resolve via more traditional channels, i.e. email, telephone, etc. Hassan Mikail, @hmikail Tweet This

A tweet must be answered, no less than a ringing phone must be. Jared Schechtman, @Jareds81 Tweet This

People would rather talk to ‘Comcast Melissa’ than ‘Comcast’. Kip Wetzel, @kipwetzel Tweet This

Social media engagement has to be an everyday routine. The keyword is “engagement” Kumar Kandaswamy, @kumar_k Tweet This

If all you do is respond to complaints, that’s all people will send you. Marcel LeBrun, @lebrun Tweet This

Open your fridge…how many of those brands do you really have time to have a relationship with? Rich Meyer, @richmeyer Tweet This

Just tweeting or posting stuff is neither connecting nor engaging. Ron Villejo, @Ron_Villejo Tweet This

People are fickle, change their mind often, and don’t usually do what you want them to do. Matthew Knell, @matthewknell Tweet This

A small act of appreciation (on a brands part) will go a long way to the person who receives it Gabi Gesch, @gabiwinks Tweet This

Stop thinking Campaigns and start thinking Conversations Neil Hughes, @TIMJ_Neil Tweet This

Back to top

ON FOLLOWS AND FANS

Spend a little time getting to know each new follower and what they are interested in. Computappoint, @Computappoint Tweet This

People love to feel that they are special. Make followers and those who interact with you feel like they are getting inside access. Erik Johnson @erikj Tweet This

Follow liberally. You never know who will lead you to discover something unique or important. Liz Heron, @lheron Tweet This

#SMR: Never buy fans for followers. Genuine users will find you genuinely pathetic. Amber Lovell Boone, @puresurplus Tweet This

Follow people who have something worth saying…then follow the people they follow. Rory Newcomb, @roryaileen Tweet This

Treat your followers like you’d treat your friends, not like numbers. SonicomIT, @sonicomit Tweet This

Dont ask for followers,DO something worthy of followers Wesley Diphoko, @wesleydiphokot Tweet This

Back to top

ON PHILOSOPHY

The consumer is out for himself, not for you. Andrew Weinreich, @aweinreich Tweet This

Having a LinkedIn and Facebook profile does not make one a Social Media expert. Douglas Ritter, @douglasritter Tweet This

My Rule No. 1: Be wary of social media rules. Ron Harris, @journorati Tweet This

Social media is all about collaboration, not isolation. Niketa Patel, @Niketa Tweet This

People always matter most. Social tools enable and enhance our lives, but our lives don’t exist in technology. Sheena Medina, @SheenaMedina Tweet This

Social Media is like a spouse rather than a friend with benefits. Dedric Lam, @dedlam Tweet This

Cooperation is the most important attribute of any successful social media engagement. Richard Sink, @richard_sink Tweet This

Don’t worry about tools – the two most important ones are always with you, your head and your heart. Evonne Benedict, @evonnebenedict Tweet This

Reach without influence is useless and irrelevant like that direct mail piece in your mailbox. Bilal Jaffery, @BilalJaffery Tweet This

Back to top

ON PROCESS AND GOALS

Be creative and spontaneous. Every mistake (if used creatively) can become an opportunity. Allan Vazquez, @allan05 Tweet This

Rules are great but all aren’t applicable to you. Test rules out to see what works for best results. B Culture Media, @BCultureMedia Tweet This

If you don’t see financial results, you wasted your money. B.J. Mendelson, @BJMendelson Tweet This

As monetization attempts go up, consumer experience goes down. Bo Peabody, @bopeabody Tweet This

The only way to scale word of mouth: paid advertising. Christopher Tuff, @christuff Tweet This

Social media doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Make traditional media and social work together. Deb Roy, @dkroy Tweet This

Solve problems for people who talk about you, even if they don’t address you. Hilton Worldwide, @HiltonWorldwide Tweet This

Don’t focus on numbers (fans, followers, likes, etc.) focus on real conversations. Duane Hogg, @iamduanehogg Tweet This

Consistency is critical. Don’t expect results if you’re not regularly putting forth an effort. Jennifer Bilbro, @jennifer_bilbro Tweet This

Social media should be part of the upfront planning, not an after-thought. James Ha, @imonke Tweet This

If fans distribute your content without your permission, offer to help. Melissa Brenner, @marose1025 Tweet This

It’s okay to drive people to your site instead of Facebook’s. Tara Missrogue Hunt, @missrogue Tweet This

Only way to figure out what works on social media is to try it. Radhika Kapoor Giri, @radhikakgiri Tweet This

Would you measure the ROI of your conversation with your friends? Roberto Estreitinho, @restreitinho Tweet This

Automatic Facebook and Twitter posts do the opposite of their intent: they drive audience away. Disable it. Adam Henry, @viewofadam Tweet This

If you contribute content to a product for free, you are the product. Andrew D. Nystrom, @adnys Tweet This

For restaurant’s customer service there is no better tool than YELP. Natascha Otero, @NataschaOS Tweet This

Use cross-channel strategy to full engage your customer. Ben Tepfer, @bentepfer Tweet This

For the love of god, stop regurgitweeting the same message you blasted on FB five seconds ago Alex Covington, @AlexNoelleCov Tweet This

Don’t try to be everything to everyone unless you want them to ignore you. Kendall Morris, @KendallMorris Tweet This

I know you’re fantastic, so stop liking your own posts. Julian Silva, @onairmastering Tweet This

Show the real people behind your brand, and have a sense of humor. Mike Wood, @mikewoodtweets Tweet This

Thou shalt set up Google alerts for both your brand and your domain. Jeff Carroll, @jeffcarroll Tweet This

Different #socialmedia platforms lend themselves to different strategies. Michael Behr, @bigpictureguy Tweet This

If you are active in social media, you don’t need to say so in your social media bio. That’s like having a bumper sticker on your car that says “I drive a car.” Dan G. Bergeron, @dangbergeron Tweet This

Back to top