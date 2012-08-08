From Pricey Investments to Fickled Followers, A Run Down Of Social Media By The Numbers

Marketers want Facebook to offer a YouTube-like video ad that dominates users’ screens. If 70% of U.S. Facebookers log in daily, that’s approximately 110 million users. So Facebook could arguably charge four times what YouTube charges for the same type of ad, or $2 million. If it sold out its inventory, that’s $730 million annually that it’s leaving on the table in the U.S. alone. Given such a high potential cost, how long will Facebook be able to preserve its relatively pristine user experience?

Followers explain why they spread brands’ most self-promotional tweets.

@dominos

RT if you’re already thinking about having Domino’s for dinner!

RT’d by Derek Templet, @itsdroll

“I was hungry and awaiting dinner. Domino’s sounded like a great idea at the time.”

@southwestair

If you haven’t already, please support the @SouthwestAir proposal for international service out of Houston cot.ag/Kwirmp #freehobby

RT’d by Matthew Dunn, @skyguy79

“I’m a flight attendant for Southwest and our company asked us to promote the cause on social networks.”

@bing

Stoked for #newBing but not sure where to start? Take an interactive tour and get off on the right foot: binged.it/KiwctD

RT’d by Christie Lam, @LamChristie

“I don’t actually use Bing and don’t know anyone who does, but I had been hearing about Bing’s new social search thing, and I figured a how-to was worth sharing.”