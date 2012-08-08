From Pricey Investments to Fickled Followers, A Run Down Of Social Media By The Numbers

The Cost of Social Promotion
$800,000
Facebook monthlong ad campaign, with “sponsored story” news-feed placement, reaching up to 161 million U.S. users
$25,000
Tumblr featured post for a day, reaching approximately 4 million U.S. unique users
$500,000
YouTube home page, half-page auto-play video ad for a day, reaching more than 26 million U.S. unique users
$120,000
Promoted Twitter trend for a day, reaching approximately 18 million U.S. adults
$617
4,000 Facebook fan bots (via usocial.net)
$77
5,000 Twitter follower bots (via buytwitterfollowers.org)
730,000,000
Marketers want Facebook to offer a YouTube-like video ad that dominates users’ screens. If 70% of U.S. Facebookers log in daily, that’s approximately 110 million users. So Facebook could arguably charge four times what YouTube charges for the same type of ad, or $2 million. If it sold out its inventory, that’s $730 million annually that it’s leaving on the table in the U.S. alone. Given such a high potential cost, how long will Facebook be able to preserve its relatively pristine user experience?
Why’d They Retweet That?
@dominos
RT if you’re already thinking about having Domino’s for dinner!
RT’d by Derek Templet, @itsdroll
“I was hungry and awaiting dinner. Domino’s sounded like a great idea at the time.”
@southwestair
If you haven’t already, please support the @SouthwestAir proposal for international service out of Houston cot.ag/Kwirmp #freehobby
RT’d by Matthew Dunn, @skyguy79
“I’m a flight attendant for Southwest and our company asked us to promote the cause on social networks.”
@bing
Stoked for #newBing but not sure where to start? Take an interactive tour and get off on the right foot: binged.it/KiwctD
RT’d by Christie Lam, @LamChristie
“I don’t actually use Bing and don’t know anyone who does, but I had been hearing about Bing’s new social search thing, and I figured a how-to was worth sharing.”
They Love You One Day, Hate You The Next
See full data at smogfarm.com/fastcompany
[Image: Flickr user Hobvias Sudoneighm]