From Pricey Investments to Fickled Followers, A Run Down Of Social Media By The Numbers

An accounting of what it takes to boost your social profile, from the straightforward to the sketchy.

By SYKLAR BERGL1 minute Read

The Cost of Social Promotion

An accounting of what it takes to boost your social profile, from the straightforward to the sketchy.

$800,000

Facebook monthlong ad campaign, with “sponsored story” news-feed placement, reaching up to 161 million U.S. users

$25,000

Tumblr featured post for a day, reaching approximately 4 million U.S. unique users

$500,000

YouTube home page, half-page auto-play video ad for a day, reaching more than 26 million U.S. unique users

$120,000

Promoted Twitter trend for a day, reaching approximately 18 million U.S. adults

$617

4,000 Facebook fan bots (via usocial.net)

$77

5,000 Twitter follower bots (via buytwitterfollowers.org)

730,000,000

Marketers want Facebook to offer a YouTube-like video ad that dominates users’ screens. If 70% of U.S. Facebookers log in daily, that’s approximately 110 million users. So Facebook could arguably charge four times what YouTube charges for the same type of ad, or $2 million. If it sold out its inventory, that’s $730 million annually that it’s leaving on the table in the U.S. alone. Given such a high potential cost, how long will Facebook be able to preserve its relatively pristine user experience?

Why’d They Retweet That?

Followers explain why they spread brands’ most self-promotional tweets.

@dominos
RT if you’re already thinking about having Domino’s for dinner!
RT’d by Derek Templet, @itsdroll
“I was hungry and awaiting dinner. Domino’s sounded like a great idea at the time.”

@southwestair
If you haven’t already, please support the @SouthwestAir proposal for international service out of Houston cot.ag/Kwirmp #freehobby
RT’d by Matthew Dunn, @skyguy79
“I’m a flight attendant for Southwest and our company asked us to promote the cause on social networks.”

@bing
Stoked for #newBing but not sure where to start? Take an interactive tour and get off on the right foot: binged.it/KiwctD
RT’d by Christie Lam, @LamChristie
“I don’t actually use Bing and don’t know anyone who does, but I had been hearing about Bing’s new social search thing, and I figured a how-to was worth sharing.”

They Love You One Day, Hate You The Next

These charts track angry and loving tweets about three social media brands, over a three-month period.

[Click to enlarge]

See full data at smogfarm.com/fastcompany

Follow Fast Company’s roadmap to social media: surefire rules, data, and expert wisdom guaranteed to show why this market is completely unpredictable.

[Image: Flickr user Hobvias Sudoneighm]

