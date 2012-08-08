How To Create Quick, Affordable 3D Renderings Of Rooms (If It Was Doable)

PROJECT: Matterport 3-D scanner

GOAL: Create quick, affordable 3-D renderings of rooms

Thesis

There’s a big market for making 3-D models of interior spaces–for architects, party planners, realtors, and others. But laser scanners require lots of technical know-how and can cost $150,000. Why not use a far cheaper, friendlier device: Microsoft’s Kinect?

Method

At first, Matterport turned a Kinect into a small, handheld scanner that a user waved precisely throughout a room. But beta testers wanted something an untrained staffer could handle. So Matterport created this:

Results

This is the overhead view of a 3-D room scan. It required three scans (dots indicate where the tripod was), so that the machine could see every angle. That’s 72 seconds of scanning. Stitching together the 2,160 photos took another minute.

Remaining challenges

Provide hosting

“I don’t ever want someone to think, Oh god, I have to engage a consultant to do my post-processing,” says Matterport’s Mike Beebe. So the company is developing a website that will import all scans, allowing users to navigate, annotate, and alter them without 3-D software.

Price it right

Matterport will sell the hardware and offer subscriptions to its cloud-based processing, but it hasn’t decided yet on all pricing plans. Instead, it’s waiting to see how its beta testers use the device so it knows what industries (and price points) to target.

Toughen up

Matterport is anticipating all the places its tripod will be used–from deserts to dirty rooms–and the many ways it’s likely to be knocked over. That way, it can design casing to offer the most protection.