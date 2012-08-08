A Stylish Mini-Fridge That Slides Open Like A Drawer

FRIDGE HAS:

Easy access

A pullout drawer allows accessibility from any and all angles.

NEW USE IN

DNA Sequencer

The compact Ion Proton, by health-tech firm Life Technologies, has two simple compartments.

FRIDGE HAS:

Budget beauty

Glossy molded plastic offers a high-end look and feel on a budget.

NEW USE IN:

Speakers

Vestalife’s speakers target the youth market. Sawhney says the look meets consumers’ aspirations.

FRIDGE HAS:

Customization

Its colored panels can be swapped. “These days, everything is a lifestyle product,” Sawhney says.

NEW USE IN:

Home theater

In2Technologies’s Unity is available in a variety of colors.