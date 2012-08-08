advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Stylish Mini-Fridge That Slides Open Like A Drawer

A Stylish Mini-Fridge That Slides Open Like A Drawer
By Tim McKeough1 minute Read

“Mini-refrigerators suck,” says Ravi Sawhney, founder and CEO of California-based design firm RKS. After hunting for an office fridge, he set out to build one that didn’t require getting down on all fours to access. The resulting MyFridge, with its sliding drawer, lets users snatch food from above. Though it’s still in the prototype phase, Sawhney’s experimentation has already paid off: He’s replicated some of its best features in recent RKS commissions.

FRIDGE HAS:
Easy access
A pullout drawer allows accessibility from any and all angles.
NEW USE IN
DNA Sequencer
The compact Ion Proton, by health-tech firm Life Technologies, has two simple compartments.

FRIDGE HAS:
Budget beauty
Glossy molded plastic offers a high-end look and feel on a budget.
NEW USE IN:
Speakers
Vestalife’s speakers target the youth market. Sawhney says the look meets consumers’ aspirations.

FRIDGE HAS:
Customization
Its colored panels can be swapped. “These days, everything is a lifestyle product,” Sawhney says.
NEW USE IN:
Home theater
In2Technologies’s Unity is available in a variety of colors.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life