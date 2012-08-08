advertisement
Skullcandy’s New “Supreme Sound” Headphones Shifts Its Focus Back To Music

By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read

Skullcandy used to be a fashion statement–although that statement seemed to say “I’m a loud teenager!” This headphone mainstay was flashy and heavy on neon. But in the past few years, consumers have been drawn to high-end competitors with signature sounds (such as the bass-heavy Beats by Dr. Dre), and Skullcandy realized its product was all show. So it built an in-house engineering team–previously, all this work was farmed out–to maximize airflow and enrich the audio. The new line now boasts a branded Supreme Sound. “We’ve strengthened the diaphragm of the headphone to smooth out high frequencies,” says chief merchandising officer Dan Levine. In a market catering to audio geeks, he wants Skullcandy’s statement to be heard, not just seen. ($150, skullcandy.com)

A brief history of audio strapped to your head

1910
An engineer in Utah invents the first headphones to help him better hear Mormon sermons.

1958
Audiophile John C. Koss builds stereo headphones for music listening. The Koss Corp. is born.

1979
To match the portability of the new Sony Walkman, headphones begin to shrink in size.

1989
Bose noise-canceling headphones revolutionize work life for airline pilots—and later, passengers.

2001
The iPod is born, along with the now-ubiquitous white earbuds. We all get a little cooler.

2011
Beats by Dr. Dre kicks off a celebrity-branded headphone craze, with Lady Gaga and 50 Cent following close behind.

