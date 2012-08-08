Skullcandy’s New “Supreme Sound” Headphones Shifts Its Focus Back To Music

1910

An engineer in Utah invents the first headphones to help him better hear Mormon sermons.

1958

Audiophile John C. Koss builds stereo headphones for music listening. The Koss Corp. is born.

1979

To match the portability of the new Sony Walkman, headphones begin to shrink in size.

1989

Bose noise-canceling headphones revolutionize work life for airline pilots—and later, passengers.

2001

The iPod is born, along with the now-ubiquitous white earbuds. We all get a little cooler.

2011

Beats by Dr. Dre kicks off a celebrity-branded headphone craze, with Lady Gaga and 50 Cent following close behind.