CAA For Nyan Cats: How Viral Spiral Helps The Meme-Famous Profit From Their 15 Minutes

Bart Jansen loves cats and airplanes. When the 33-year-old Dutch artist’s tabby, Orville–named after Orville Wright–was killed by a car in September of 2011, Jansen confronted his grief head-on: He had Orville stuffed and preserved in a flying position, and then converted into a remote-controlled helicopter, replete with small, downward-facing rotors on each paw. You may have heard about it.

Within days of being posted on June 4, the YouTube video of a hovering Orville, titled “Orvillecopter,” went viral. The media wrote stories. The public debated ethics. And Damian Collier, a 36-year-old English lawyer, heard a cash register sound. He promptly signed Jansen to Viral Spiral, the agency Collier created in 2011. His goal with Orvillecopter was the same as it is with Viral Spiral’s 1,000-plus other clients: to help an accidental viral star capitalize on his burst of fame.

YouTube has proved itself to be a viable launching pad for professional performers who produce popular videos. But other than joining YouTube’s revenue-sharing partner program, there have been few ways for a random parent or pet owner to cash in on a hit. The opportunity is there, free and clear: YouTube doesn’t elbow in on the rights of videos posted to the site. Only this summer did it announce its Video Creation Marketplace, which will help uploaders reach potential licensers.

Collier recognized that market much earlier. He was producing a musical version of H.G. Wells’s sci-fi classic War of the Worlds. Having been tasked with boosting ticket sales, Collier called Howard Davies-Carr, the Brit whose sons starred in “Charlie Bit My Finger,” the YouTube powerhouse that has tallied more than 460 million hits since 2007.

“I inquired about putting a display ad in the video on YouTube,” Collier recalls. “At the end of the call, I asked if he got similar requests often.” The answer was yes. Charlie needed a manager.

Changing Channels Three viral spiral clients that had a second life on TV “Baby Laughing Hysterically at Ripping Paper,” 2011

A tot busts a gut while a provocateur tears paper.

BOOB-TUBE USE:

A cute baby ripping paper was just what Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco wanted to advertise its paperless billing. “It was a perfect marriage,” says Collier. “Isaac’s Live Lip-Dub Proposal,” 2012

An actor deploys 60 friends in a choreographed wedding proposal.

BOOB-TUBE USE:

Japanese TV network Fuji bought a one-time license. “Japanese TV is a great market,” says Collier. “They love international stories and have a lot of shows similar to America’s Funniest Home Videos.” “Psicologia Inversa en Su Estado Mas Puro (Reverse Psychology in Its Purest Form),” 2011

A father uses reverse psychology to persuade his son to travel by foot rather than car.

BOOB-TUBE USE:

Sony licensed the video for South American PlayStation ads. The spot’s caption says “We are all players.”

In signing Davies-Carr as his first client, Collier created a new industry: viral-video licensing. Viral Spiral, a 10-person shop out of London (with associates in Los Angeles and Japan), is the first agency to deal exclusively in managing user-generated YouTube content. Now Collier’s research team monitors blogs, news feeds, and social networks for video content that seems on the verge of a viral takeoff. When a prospect is identified, Collier reaches out “within the hour” and offers the creator a place on the Viral Spiral roster. “There’s no great creative decision for us,” Collier says. “Either a video is embedded in popular culture or it’s not.”

Typically, once a client is signed, Collier will dip into his licensee database and contact TV producers, ad agencies, and potential advertisers who seem thematically or demographically aligned with the video. When a vid gets licensed–say, for a TV commercial–the firm takes a 10% to 30% commission. In the past 18 months, Viral Spiral has inked more than 5,000 deals, some worth as much as $150,000.