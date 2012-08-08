Crowding Around: A Rundown Of Kickstarter Wannabes

Fundly

Launched: MARCH 2009

THE PITCH Fundly allows not-for-profits to focus on the quality and reach of fundraising campaigns by facilitating the gathering of cash.

THE TWIST In lieu of giving money, supporters can write thank-you notes or promote causes. “It’s not only about raising money. It’s about gathering supporters,” says CEO Dave Boyce. “We make it easier to donate social capital.”

USER BASE With causes ranging from national politicians to charity runs, people from all walks chip in.

FUNDS FACTS Roughly 20% of projects meet their goal. The site pulls in an average donation of about $94, and the fee for projects is 3.5% to 4.9%.

BIGGEST SUCCESS Former HP CEO Meg Whitman tallied $23 million for her ill-fated 2010 California gubernatorial campaign.

Appbacker

Launched: JANUARY 2010

THE PITCH Developers sell a stake in apps to buy time to develop them.

THE TWIST“Backrs” are actually buying a number of licenses for the app based on a set wholesale price. When the app is released, the Backrs recoup the difference between the retail and wholesale price for each of their licenses. Even companies such as Intel have funded projects.

USER BASE Largely male, in two main groups: developers and people doing discovery.

FUNDS FACTS About 55% of projects meet their goal, with a hefty average buy-in of around $340. When an app gets funded the site takes 10%, and another 5% from ensuing sales.

BIGGEST SUCCESS An iPhone utility called Flashlight–it does exactly what you think–raised $101,000.