Conference Calendar September 2012

September

6th Petrocultures: Oil, Energy, Culture

, Edmonton, Alberta

Scholars, writers, and artists come together to examine cultural impacts of oil and energy.



















8th TechCrunch Disrupt, San Francisco

Startups make show-and-tell presentations hoping to attract attention from all-star techies, investors, and influencers. Best in show takes $50,000.





























15th Bloggy Boot Camp, Dallas

This touring, one-day blogging conference for women lands in Dallas. Organizers say "boot camp" will not require exercise.























16th World Water Congress, Busan, south korea



Global authorities gather to discuss the latest on water management, treatment technologies, and supply and sustainability.

























17th World Low Cost Airlines Congress, London

Execs from such airlines as Aer Lingus and Wizz Air parachute in for three days to talk best practices on securing new routes, customers, and revenue.





























23rd Brooklyn Book Festival, Brooklyn, New York

Literary stars and fans schlep to this borough for one of the largest (and most bookish) events in the U.S.










