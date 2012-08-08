New Cable Network “DogTV” Airs Programming For Stay-At-Home-Dogs

American dogs live a life of luxury: Owners spend nearly $4 billion a year spoiling their pets. Now, cable network DogTV airs programming to stimulate and soothe “stay-at-home dogs.” What does that look like? We didn’t know either. Test your knowledge–are the following shows for people or pups?

3. These urban pups travel in well-groomed packs.

1. This extreme dog gets his exercise by catching a wave.

4. Both baby and dog buckle up for safety en route to the store.

Answer Key: 1. Dog: DogTV’s “stimulation” rubric shows dogs in action. 2. Human: NatGeo’s Dog Whisperer helps owners discipline their pets. 3. Human: CBS’s Dogs in the City follows “dog guru” Justin Silver resolve issues between pet and owner. 4. Dog: DogTV’s “exposure” rubric shows day-to-day activity.

© MPH—Emery/Sumner Joint Venture/NGC (Dog whisperer); Heather Wines/CBS, © 2012 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved (Dogs in the city)

[[i]Image: Flickr user [url=https://www.flickr.com/photos/kratz/452589745/]John Kratz[/url][/i]]