advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New Cable Network “DogTV” Airs Programming For Stay-At-Home-Dogs

New Cable Network “DogTV” Airs Programming For Stay-At-Home-Dogs
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

American dogs live a life of luxury: Owners spend nearly $4 billion a year spoiling their pets. Now, cable network DogTV airs programming to stimulate and soothe “stay-at-home dogs.” What does that look like? We didn’t know either. Test your knowledge–are the following shows for people or pups?

advertisement

1. This extreme dog gets his exercise by catching a wave.

2. A run through suburbia creates owner-dog bonding time.

3. These urban pups travel in well-groomed packs.

4. Both baby and dog buckle up for safety en route to the store.

Answer Key: 1. Dog: DogTV’s “stimulation” rubric shows dogs in action. 2. Human: NatGeo’s Dog Whisperer helps owners discipline their pets. 3. Human: CBS’s Dogs in the City follows “dog guru” Justin Silver resolve issues between pet and owner. 4. Dog: DogTV’s “exposure” rubric shows day-to-day activity.

© MPH—Emery/Sumner Joint Venture/NGC (Dog whisperer); Heather Wines/CBS, © 2012 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved (Dogs in the city)

[[i]Image: Flickr user [url=https://www.flickr.com/photos/kratz/452589745/]John Kratz[/url][/i]]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life