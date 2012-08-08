advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Vh1’s New Show “Miss You Much” Is “Where Are They Now” All Over Again

Vh1’s New Show “Miss You Much” Is “Where Are They Now” All Over Again
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

VH1’s new series Miss You Much gives viewers the chance to catch up with stars of the late ’90s and get an answer to that burning question, Where are they now? Sound familiar? It should–because this new show is a remake of VH1’s late-’90s hit Where Are They Now. And where are the Where Are They Now people now? Mostly, right where you’d expect them.

SHELLY TATRO
Then: Where Are They Now executive producer
Now: Miss You Much executive producer

MEREDITH ROSS
Then: Where Are They Now executive producer
Now: Freelance television producer

JAMES CURRERI
Then: Where Are They Now narrator
Now: Casting assistant and actor

A version of this article appears in the September 2012 issue of Fast Company

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life