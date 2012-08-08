Vh1’s New Show “Miss You Much” Is “Where Are They Now” All Over Again

VH1’s new series Miss You Much gives viewers the chance to catch up with stars of the late ’90s and get an answer to that burning question, Where are they now? Sound familiar? It should–because this new show is a remake of VH1’s late-’90s hit Where Are They Now. And where are the Where Are They Now people now? Mostly, right where you’d expect them.

SHELLY TATRO

Then: Where Are They Now executive producer

Now: Miss You Much executive producer

MEREDITH ROSS

Then: Where Are They Now executive producer

Now: Freelance television producer

JAMES CURRERI

Then: Where Are They Now narrator

Now: Casting assistant and actor

