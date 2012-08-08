PPR Turns To Social Media Site TheFancy To Promote Fashion Design Competition

(From left to right) Amy Layton: WomensWear, Christy

Lee:Accessories/Menswear, Jin Kay: Womenswear, Yingshi Lin: WomensWear

Fashion conglomerate PPR–home to Gucci and Stella McCartney–has turned to social-media site TheFancy to unearth fashion’s next success story. Designs created for a PPR-sponsored student competition (in partnership with Parsons The New School for Design) were posted on TheFancy, where voters selected favorites. The winning looks will be displayed at Barneys New York in conjunction with this month’s Fashion’s Night Out. Here’s a sneak peek of what you’ll see.