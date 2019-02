Remember that Seinfeld episode with the cranky soup guy? It spawned a chain called Original Soupman. Seventeen years–and 120 reruns!–since the episode debuted, the Soupman is expanding yet again, with a line of shelf-stable supermarket soups. Isn’t it a little late? We put the question to founder Seb Rametta. His response:

“Soup crosses all demographics: We’ve created decadent soups, healthy soups, and soups that everyone wants.”