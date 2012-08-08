Silicon What? Three Innovation Hubs Outside The Valley

Here’s how badly everyone wants to emulate the Valley: They keep slapping Valley-derivative names on their tech sectors. (And, yes, we get a lot of “We’re the next Silicon Valley!” press releases.) A survey of contenders:

Silicon Alley (New York)

Big Names, Big Startups

David Karp of Tumblr, Alexis Maybank of Gilt Groupe, Perry Chen of Kickstarter

Startup Support

General Assembly, WeWork Labs

Room To Grow

“The biggies here are really e-commerce, ad tech, and media,” says Alyson Shontell, editor atSilicon Alley Insider. “It’s a motivated community–just like a startup.”

Silicon Bayou (Louisiana)

Big Names, Big Startups

Brandon Oldenburg of Moonbot Studios, Jennifer Medbery of Kickboard, K. Taylor Beery of VoteIt