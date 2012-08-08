The Numbers Are In: We’ll Pay Big For 3D Flicks

Finding Nemo is the latest flick to return to theaters with the 3D treatment, and Disney already has plans to follow it with The Little Mermaid and Monsters, Inc. Though the appeal of 3D films is hotly debated, it’s no wonder why movie studios see nothing but dollar signs when they put on those special glasses.

The Lion King 3D (2011)

Cost of 3D Conversion

$10,000,000

Box-Office Gross

$94,242,001

Star Wars 3D (2012)

Cost of 3D Conversion

$13,300,000

Box-Office Gross

$43,456,382

Titanic 3D (2012)

Cost of 3D Conversion

$18,000,000