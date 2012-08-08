The Recommender: David Lauren, Raina Kumra, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

advertisement

David Lauren

Executive vice president, Ralph Lauren Lytro: “This little camera could change the way the world experiences photography. It helps the amateur shoot like a pro.” George Harrison Guitar: As part of my attempt to learn the guitar, I downloaded this interactive multimedia app, which was created by Harrison’s son. What better way to learn guitar than from a Beatle?” Raina Kumra

CEO, Agency for Holistic Branding

The Information: A History, a Theory, a Flood:: “James Gleick has a magical way of outlining the anthropology of technology and what it does to us humans.” Stickk: “Make a social contract with yourself: Set a personal goal, and if you fail, you can donate money to a cause you don’t like. I’m using it to get to bed at an earlier hour.” Mitch Baranowski

CCO, BBMG Beautiful Children: “This debut novel, by Charles Bock, finally floated to the top of my reading list. It’s an ambitious, unorthodox book. Tough to read at times, but I admire its Dickensian sweep, and I love that it takes on the mythically depraved landscape of Las Vegas.”

Larry Rudolph

Cofounder, ReDigi Our Inner Ape: “This book, by Frans de Waal, explains the selfish and altruistic sides of human behavior. We share genes with chimps, but also bonobos. Chimps are very warlike; bonobos are incredibly kind. The fact that humans share genes equally with chimps and bonobos explains so much to me about how people behave, which impacts how I interact with people and products.”

Cathy Merenda

VP of music publishing, Twentieth Century Fox

WeWood Watches: “The WeWood folks have an eco thing going: They plant a tree for every wooden watch you buy.” Public Bikes: “I have one that is bright orange, eight speeds. I fell in love with it online, and I flew to San Francisco just to take a test drive.” Rio Caraeff

President, Vevo

Leica cameras: “Smartphones are eating away at the point-and-shoot market, but Leica makes extremely simple, high-quality digital cameras. The difference is in the lens. You see a picture from a Leica and you say, ‘Wow, I forgot what a real picture looks like.’ ” Rocket Cellini Espresso machine: “It’s what I use every day to get motivated and get going, but at the same time it’s a sculpture.”