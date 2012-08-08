advertisement
Why Big Coffee Is Betting On Single-Serve Cups

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Keurig machine–that handy gadget that produces one perfectly portioned cup of coffee–has 37 patents. Two of those integral patents expire this September, opening the simple but legally exclusive technology behind K-Cup coffee pods to retailers that want to produce their own, cheaper versions. Keurig’s parent company, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, prepared a two-pronged defense: Partner with popular coffee companies (such as Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts) to make branded K-Cups, and introduce the Vue, a new, fancy espresso machine that comes complete with a Starbucks alliance. To understand how important this is to Green Mountain–and how attractive it is to everyone else–just look at the rapid growth of single-serve revenue.

So Long, Coffeepot

118M U.S. Homes
10.8M U.S. Homes With Keurig Brewers

Brewing Is Cheap, Unless It’s By The Cup

Folgers In A Cup 5 cents per cup
Folgers In A K-Cup 67 cents per cup

Starbucks In A Bag 27 cents per cup
Starbucks In A K-Cup 93 cents per cup

Infographic by carl de torres
