Mauro Porcini Leaves 3M For PepsiCo

Photo by David Bowman

Mauro Porcini, whose savvy as 3M’s first chief design officer we explored in “The Nine Passions of 3M’s Mauro Porcini” (October 2011), is now PepsiCo’s first chief design officer. “They want to bring design thinking to every brand touch point–packaging, communications, online experiences,” says Porcini. PepsiCo recently announced plans to invest nearly $600 million in advertising and marketing to grow its biggest brands, including Pepsi, Gatorade, and Doritos. And though 3M and PepsiCo are worlds apart, Porcini sees a similar opportunity to be, as 3M’s then-CEO George Buckley described him, “an infectious agent for design.”