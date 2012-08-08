advertisement
Reader’s Feedback: June 2012

Your tweets, letters and, yes, gripes about the June 2012 issue.

By Fast Company Staff3 minute Read

“Fabulous to see a greenie such as Ma Jun topping a list of creatives. Who would have thought it?”
Chris Sherwin, London | Photo by Mark Leong

Creating Good Business

After reading this issue of Fast Company (“The 100 Most Creative People in Business”), I have renewed faith in the fact that there are some people in business who aren’t in it for personal gain and domination. Thank you.
Loren tripp
via Facebook

“Rachael Chong’s Catchafire matched me with an awesome nonprofit, and as an ex-banker and venture capitalist, my experience was leveraged really well. The platform is a much-needed solution.”
Ryan Mattison, Brooklyn, New York | Photo by Dorothy Hong

#STREAMOFTHOUGHT

I want to make it on this list. One Day!!!
@MsMphoPreston

I feel the most #creative people have somewhat of a childlike mentality. In my case at least. #creativemind
@huniebunnibabi

I used to be cool bc I work at MTV/VH1. Now it’s bc my best friend founded @WarbyParker. . .
@FastCompany #FCMostCreative no. 92 @NeilBlumenthal
@samdotcom

It’s a whole lot of great minds and great ideas: #FCMostCreative
@EmissaryArtists

Kudos Sally Grimes, Global VP, Sharpie #women #leadership #business #FCMostCreative
@justcoachit

#FCMostCreative a.m.a.z.i.n.g! Great inspiration! Love ’em all @FastCompany
@tatis_sa

Yael Cohen. Seriously, F#@! Cancer. Serious dialogue. This is how to spread a message.
@equijada

@brainpicker Thanks for so many keen and smart reads! I love all of it, and thanks to @FastCompany for leading me to you
@_KAKI_

Completely and utterly inspired by @hiphophealsnyc. THIS is how you do business.
@ginaeryder

And here we have the annual cool kids club. @FastCompany 100 most creative people in biz.
@b_rewster

The new @FastCompany edition has landed in my iPad. V. happy. The best read in town.
@jamieriddell

“Applaud Olajide Williams for breaking through to the “Gen C” by speaking to them on their terms. #fastcompany

@marciemerriman | Photo by Erin Patrice O’Brien

Reimagining the 10 Most Creative People in Business

Of our 100 Most Creative People in Business, who intrigued readers the most? Based on traffic to fastcompany.com, we re-created the top 10.

01

Jared Leto, Musician
Actual Rank: 72

Here’s a musician who gets it. It is more important to have a high rate of engagement in your community than a large number of followers. Amen to Mr. Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars.
Stephanie Guerrero
via Facebook

02

Ma Jun, Director, Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs
Actual Rank: 1

Meet the man who keeps your iPhone from killing people.
@mPaani

03

Rebecca Van Dyck, Head of Consumer, Marketing, Facebook
Actual Rank: 2

It takes great fortitude and an understanding of self to find the right balance between working in communications, the realities of market share and shareholder value, and the honest humanity
of wanting to give a helping hand.
Matthew Maginley
Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey

04

Jessica Alba, Cofounder, The Honest Company
Actual Rank: 17

Love the dipes and wipes from this company! We switched from Seventh Generation and never looked back.
Aneta Michalczuk
via Facebook

05

CeeLo Green, Entertainer
Actual Rank: 5

Best magazine cover ever
Mike Stenger
via Facebook

06

Adam Brotman, Chief Digital Officer, Starbucks
Actual Rank: 3

Quite possibly my favorite app @starbucks by @adambrotman
@backngroovemom

07

Ben Horowitz, Cofounder, Andreessen Horowitz
Actual Rank: 8

So solid: @bhorowitz‘s approach to investing AND mentoring is impressive.
@ZachACole

08

Leslie Berland, SVP of Digital Partnerships, American Express
Actual Rank: 6

I recently met Leslie at Mashable Connect in Orlando. Her advice on staying authentic: “Ninety percent of strategy is defined by what we don’t do.” Right on.
Manuel Molina
Monterrey, Mexico

09

Ron Johnson, CEO, JCPenney
Actual Rank: 4

I think you guys may have jumped the gun on this one, unless your idea of “creative” is someone who takes such a behemoth of a business as JCPenney, whose model sucks, and makes “creative” changes that make it suck even more (and drive share price into the ground). If that’s the case, then Ron Johnson is your poster child.
Jared Meadors
Houston

10

Wes Anderson, Director
Actual Rank: 28

Wes is more!
Pablo Rendon
Brooklyn, New York

HOW TO GIVE FEEDBACK

Send us an email at loop@fastcompany.com. Submission of a letter constitutes permission to publish it in any form or medium. Letters may be edited for reasons of space and clarity.

JOIN US ONLINE

Voice your opinion on FastCompany.com. Become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/fastcompany. Follow us on Twitter @fastcompany.

