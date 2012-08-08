Reader’s Feedback: June 2012

“Fabulous to see a greenie such as Ma Jun topping a list of creatives. Who would have thought it?”

Chris Sherwin, London | Photo by Mark Leong Creating Good Business After reading this issue of Fast Company (“The 100 Most Creative People in Business”), I have renewed faith in the fact that there are some people in business who aren’t in it for personal gain and domination. Thank you.

Loren tripp

via Facebook

“Rachael Chong’s Catchafire matched me with an awesome nonprofit, and as an ex-banker and venture capitalist, my experience was leveraged really well. The platform is a much-needed solution.”

Ryan Mattison, Brooklyn, New York | Photo by Dorothy Hong #STREAMOFTHOUGHT I want to make it on this list. One Day!!!

@MsMphoPreston I feel the most #creative people have somewhat of a childlike mentality. In my case at least. #creativemind

@huniebunnibabi I used to be cool bc I work at MTV/VH1. Now it’s bc my best friend founded @WarbyParker. . .

@FastCompany #FCMostCreative no. 92 @NeilBlumenthal

@samdotcom It’s a whole lot of great minds and great ideas: #FCMostCreative

@EmissaryArtists Kudos Sally Grimes, Global VP, Sharpie #women #leadership #business #FCMostCreative

@justcoachit #FCMostCreative a.m.a.z.i.n.g! Great inspiration! Love ’em all @FastCompany

@tatis_sa

Yael Cohen. Seriously, F#@! Cancer. Serious dialogue. This is how to spread a message.

@equijada @brainpicker Thanks for so many keen and smart reads! I love all of it, and thanks to @FastCompany for leading me to you

@_KAKI_ Completely and utterly inspired by @hiphophealsnyc. THIS is how you do business.

@ginaeryder And here we have the annual cool kids club. @FastCompany 100 most creative people in biz.

@b_rewster The new @FastCompany edition has landed in my iPad. V. happy. The best read in town.

@jamieriddell #fastcompany“



@marciemerriman | Photo by Erin Patrice O’Brien “Applaud Olajide Williams for breaking through to the “Gen C” by speaking to them on their terms. Reimagining the 10 Most Creative People in Business Of our 100 Most Creative People in Business, who intrigued readers the most? Based on traffic to fastcompany.com, we re-created the top 10. 01 Jared Leto, Musician

Actual Rank: 72 Here’s a musician who gets it. It is more important to have a high rate of engagement in your community than a large number of followers. Amen to Mr. Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars.

Stephanie Guerrero

via Facebook 02 Ma Jun, Director, Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs

Actual Rank: 1 Meet the man who keeps your iPhone from killing people.

@mPaani 03 Rebecca Van Dyck, Head of Consumer, Marketing, Facebook

Actual Rank: 2 It takes great fortitude and an understanding of self to find the right balance between working in communications, the realities of market share and shareholder value, and the honest humanity

of wanting to give a helping hand.

Matthew Maginley

Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey 04 Jessica Alba, Cofounder, The Honest Company

Actual Rank: 17 Love the dipes and wipes from this company! We switched from Seventh Generation and never looked back.

Aneta Michalczuk

via Facebook 05 CeeLo Green, Entertainer

Actual Rank: 5 Best magazine cover ever

Mike Stenger

via Facebook 06 Adam Brotman, Chief Digital Officer, Starbucks

Actual Rank: 3 Quite possibly my favorite app @starbucks by @adambrotman

@backngroovemom 07 Ben Horowitz, Cofounder, Andreessen Horowitz

Actual Rank: 8 So solid: @bhorowitz‘s approach to investing AND mentoring is impressive.

@ZachACole 08 Leslie Berland, SVP of Digital Partnerships, American Express

Actual Rank: 6 I recently met Leslie at Mashable Connect in Orlando. Her advice on staying authentic: “Ninety percent of strategy is defined by what we don’t do.” Right on.

Manuel Molina

Monterrey, Mexico 09 Ron Johnson, CEO, JCPenney

Actual Rank: 4 I think you guys may have jumped the gun on this one, unless your idea of “creative” is someone who takes such a behemoth of a business as JCPenney, whose model sucks, and makes “creative” changes that make it suck even more (and drive share price into the ground). If that’s the case, then Ron Johnson is your poster child.

Jared Meadors

Houston 10 Wes Anderson, Director

Actual Rank: 28 Wes is more!

Pablo Rendon

Brooklyn, New York

