Web Host With the Most

There’s no law that says you have to put your Web site on your company’s computer system. You might be better off striking out on your own. Trouble is, there are hundreds of large and small firms with Web servers. Which one should you sign on with?

We’ve broken the options down into three categories: companies such as Tripod Inc. and GeoCities, which offer free Web hosting services (but not a connection to the Internet, which you’ll have to buy separately); online service dinosaurs such as AOL and CompuServe, which include Web hosting as part of their membership; and professional Web hosting firms such as Concentric Network Corp. and AOL Primehost — they cost a lot more, but they deliver a private domain name as well as more server space to work with. On the Web, as in real life, you get what you pay for.