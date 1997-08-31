Working on Borrowed Time

From the moment it appeared as a New York Times Magazine cover story this spring, Arlie Hochschild’s “The Time Bind: When Work Becomes Home & Home Becomes Work” (Metropolitan Books/Henry Holt & Co., 1997), was more than a new book. It was the new conversation.

Hochschild’s argument was shattering in its simplicity: “Work has become a form of ‘home’ and home has become ‘work’.” Our intense dedication to work is turning home and family into a rush job. The real losers are children who don’t get what they need most — time with a fully engaged (and fully awake) parent.

As a single mother of a three-year-old daughter and CEO of a two-year-old, fast-growing new-media company, I expected to hate this book. I felt the bony finger of blame pointing out my inadequacies as a mother and as a CEO: Was I able to navigate between courting investors and taking calls from the school nurse?

But I enjoyed this book. Not because Hochschild pulls her punches about the net reduction in emotional effort at home. It turns out that Hochschild is more interested in asking why than assigning blame.

Why do we spend so much time at work? The simple, uncomfortable truth is: work is a rush. No doubt about it — owning your work and working at what you love is exciting, fulfilling, and fun. The message of the entrepreneurial economy is that the pursuit of success is an inalienable right.

And this is where “The Time Bind” gets under your skin. This book is less about the relentless squeeze between work and caregiving than about the squeeze we put on ourselves to succeed. Our focus is on “having it all” — and the image of the woman who achieves perfect balance via rigorous organization, superhuman energy, and creative scheduling.

It’s a fantasy, and a cruel one. My partner at iVillage, Nancy Evans, always says: “There’s no such thing as balance.” She’s right.