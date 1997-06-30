He Said, She Said

Cajun liberal James Carville, 53, and salty conservative Mary Matalin, 43, made their names as the nation’s most combative couple. After duking it out on opposite sides of the 1992 presidential campaign, they got married, had a baby girl, settled into a cozy home, and made millions by agreeing to disagree — on anything, nearly everywhere. Carville and Matalin gave Fast Company their “he says/she says” account of the challenges of living with your archrival.

He says:

“There are a few downsides to the situation. You have to go to a lot of events by yourself. And when you’re really under siege it would be nice to have your wife on your side.”

She says:

“He’s the opposition. I really don’t like his politics and he really doesn’t like mine. There are so few things on which we agree.”

He says:

“We know not to bring up political issues. It’s like some people’s mother-in-law. The subject comes up and generally you’re worse off for having the conversation.”