When the Slip is Pink

If there’s one thing that all the business books agree on, it’s how to fire someone. Before you pull the trigger, you spend months documenting the person’s performance (or nonperformance) with specific letters, memos, and notes. Keep copies for yourself, in case you get hit with a lawsuit.

When the time comes to do the deed, you don’t say anything nice to soften the blow — which is why it’s hard. Once the firing is on the table, you never, ever turn back. If your courage starts to fade, you remind yourself that the person let the team down and deserves to be fired.

If you’ve done all of the groundwork, then the dismissal should come as expected (though perhaps dreaded) news. Chuck House, president of Spectron Microsystems, which creates systems software for digital-signal processing, knows this all too well. A turnaround artist for ailing high-tech companies, House was a member of the Hewlett-Packard team that developed the first handheld computer. During his years working in and around Silicon Valley, House has canned enough people to staff a small startup. He’s even been fired himself a couple of times. And he’s concluded that going by the book doesn’t always work in the real world. Here’s how he’s handled three difficult, but familiar, firing scenarios.

The Challenge: After taking charge of a troubled team, you lock horns with a disgruntled prima donna.

“When I joined Spectron in 1995, I had a high-profile player with a lot of talent. But he was a rabble rouser. Things came to a head when he came up with a proposal for a new suite of products that would get us into the real-time audio business. He made a presentation that was histrionic and atrocious — a grandstand play that lacked professionalism. It was clear that if he stayed he’d be a divisive force within the company. The only question in my mind was whether I should fire him on the spot, in front of everybody, or do it privately.”

The Resolution: “I don’t like to fire people when I am angry — you must be clearheaded in these situations. So I took a day to cool down. Then I called him into my office. But instead of immediately firing him, I asked him to identify his real goals. Gradually he concluded on his own that this would be a good time for him to depart. I helped him with his latent desire — and that helped me keep morale high.

The Challenge: A low performer is dragging down the team.