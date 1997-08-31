Company: JavaSoft

Age: 40

Has Held Title For: 8 Years

Degree: BS, Graphic Design

As Apple Computer Inc.’s first human interface human, Annette Wagner helped to pioneer the field of human-computer interaction. Five years ago, Wagner took the title along with her to Sun Microsystems Inc., where she continues to evangelize the human element as part of the product development team at the company’s JavaSoft unit.

What’s a human interface human doing in a computer company?

This industry suffers from “featuritis.” That helps to sell more software, but it doesn’t help people use it. My main responsibility is to be a user advocate.