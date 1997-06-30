His company is barely a year old. his first product is just in the beta stage. But he’s gunning for $1 million of revenue in a market whose size is now only $10 million. And he’s taking dead aim at his former employer, Oracle, as well as Netscape and Microsoft.

On a dusky afternoon, Jay Verkler, a neat, considerate-looking 33-year-old — the sort of guy almost anybody would want for a neighbor — is flush with victory. He’s just stolen another sales rep from Oracle. That makes 10 Oracle alums out of 17 employees at inCommon, the “push technology” startup in San Mateo that Verkler cofounded.

Push technology retrieves personalized information from the Web and delivers it straight to individual computer users. That’s the idea, anyway. It’s unproven. But CEO Verkler, like his better known rivals at PointCast and Marimba, has planted a flag in the hottest new place in cyberspace. Microsoft has counterattacked already. It announced an alliance with PointCast to create a software standard for how users receive their content. Microsoft’s move could annihilate startups like Verkler’s, unless he surrenders or finds a safe niche.

“We saw this coming,” he says, sounding like a general who finds himself surrounded on the eve of battle — and likes his odds. “Everything in this industry has to have Microsoft in the picture, as either an ally or enemy.” But “Netscape and Microsoft have been too distracted with each other. They’ve left a technology hole in this space. Sometimes you’ve just got to trust your feelings.”

Jay Verkler has been trusting his feelings since he was a boy. “I know how I’m wired,” he says. “I’ve known since I was 10 or 12. I want to make a dent in the world. But I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about whether I’ve been successful. I just look for the next hill to take.”

In fact, at age 12, Verkler was programming computers for a bank in Salt Lake City, where he grew up. After high school, he spent more than a year in Japan on mission for the Mormon Church. He learned Japanese, studied Buddhism, and returned to the United States to earn a degree in electrical engineering from MIT. He was happily writing software in Boston, where he met his wife Tamiko, when friends in California urged him to take a look at Oracle. “They said it was a happening place,” he remembers, embarrassed to be invoking such a surfer-dude phrase. That’s not how he talks. He is a straight arrow. With a sharp edge.

“I know what I have to do in the coming year,” he says. “I’ve got to grow this company into something solid. I’ve got to become a business strategist and win the hearts and minds of publishers who would be our partners. By April 1998 our revenues will be $5 million. But we’ll operate an expense line to run on $3 million.”