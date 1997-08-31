How Accel Partners Turns Pitches Into Hits

These meetings generate a dynamic exchange between pure business logic and deep personal motivations.

Like any topflight executive, Jim Breyer spends the bulk of his working hours in meetings. Unlike most, the 36-year-old managing general partner of venture capital heavyweight Accel Partners comes to the table only if the stakes are high and the action is guaranteed. “Venture capitalists are critical-path driven,” says Breyer, who migrated from product marketing posts at Hewlett-Packard Co. and Apple Computer to become one of the most influential voices in the high-tech investment vanguard. The most important meeting in his day is

The Entrepreneurial Pitch

It starts with a business plan — more than 5,000 cross Accel’s transom every year. But Breyer knows that his search for the next big thing depends less on his ability to read plans than to read people. “The quality of the people is the single most important element in making an investment decision,” he says.

Guiding Principle

Make it personal. It’s impossible to divorce business discussion from personal history.

Best Practice

Due diligence. We get 5,000 business plans every year from startup companies, we meet with about 250 teams, and we invest in just 10 or 15. Before meeting with entrepreneurs, I make sure I know the answer to some key questions: “Do they know the business cold?” “Have they considered all the risks?” “How competitive will their market be?” Then I can focus on what’s important — the people.

Setting

Informal. Restaurants are best.