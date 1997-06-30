In Your Ear!

Psst. Want to hear some news about the Net? You no longer have to stare at your computer to log on. The Listen Up Player, released this spring by Audio Highway of Cupertino, California, lets users listen to Net content while they exercise or commute to the office. President and CEO Nathan Schulhof calls his company’s device the “Walkman of the year 2000.”

Hear’s how it works. The creators of Listen Up have signed agreements with a variety of media companies to post their content on Audio Highway’s Web site. Users receive a pocket-size audio player and a docking station that attaches to their personal computer. They specify a log-on time (usually while they’re sleeping), select their desired content, and then let the system download it — everything from the news to audio transcripts of “The X-Files.” Then they listen at their convenience.

The Listen Up Player sells for $299. Downloads are free, but every 50 minutes of content comes with 6 minutes of commercials. Call Audio Highway (800-775-4783) or visit the Web, http://www.audiohwy.com .

Listen to Your Email

You’re on a cell-phone in an airport, barking instructions:

“Go to Email Reader.”

“List messages.”

“Mark all messages read.”

To an eavesdropper it sounds like you’re being rude to your assistant. In fact you’re talking to your computer. Email Reader Plus, an Internet tool from Millennia Software of Saratoga, California, allows users to listen to their email messages over the telephone and then reply to them. Fax Sender, a related tool, lets users browse their hard drives over the phone and send documents via fax.

Email Reader Plus uses software developed by the company’s founders, two former Intel engineers, as well as voice-processing technology developed by AT&T, an investor in Millennia. The software requires a Pentium-based PC, Windows 95, and a TAPI-compatible voice modem. It sells for $89.95. Fax Sender is available for an additional $49.95. Call Millennia Software (888-362-4573) or visit the Web, http://www.msw.com .