Use some of those long, numbing hours on the computer to your advantage: log onto the Web and cruise to the Typing Injury FAQ, an unvarnished tutorial and cautionary tale for those who think RSI will never hit them.

The site was created by Dan Wallach, a computer-science graduate student at Princeton University who’s studying Java security. Wallach got tendonitis in 1991 and has since road tested a variety of remedies for typing pain. Many of them come from new Zealand’s Department of Labour. Every hour or so, try one of the stretching exercises described below. You can do them without leaving your desk.

Shoulder Blade Squeeze To rid yourself of shoulder or back pain, raise your forearms and point your hands to the ceiling. Push your arms back, lock hands, and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for five seconds; repeat three times.

Eye Palming Place your elbows on your desk and ruby our hands briskly together to warm your palms. With your eyes closed, cover your face with your hands. Hold this position for one minute while breathing deeply. Best for relieving eye-strain and busting tension.

Spanning Place your arms straight out in front of your at should level and spread our fingers as far as possible. Repeat five times. Pianists do this daily to flex their fingers.

Arm Shake Drop your hands to your sides, relax, and shake your arms and shoulders. Do this for five seconds; repeat three times. If anyone asks what you’re up to, tell them you’re practicing the latest dance sensation from New Zealand.

Coordinates Typing Injury FAQ, http://www.cs.princeton.edu/~dwallach/tifaq