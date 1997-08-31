The Office Chair Elite

Most manufacturers claim their chairs are ergonomic, but few in the $200 to $400 range offer more than one-size-fits-all lumbar support. And as we well know, all glutei are not created equal. Finding the right fit requires that you do some sampling.

The Aeron ($1,100)

If you’re searching for the best chair money can buy, Herman Miller’s Aeron is the undisputed choice. It looks like some high-tech designer’s idea of S&M office chic. Its appearance is deceiving.

The Aeron’s mesh fabric cradles your back in a near-zero-gravity environment. The height and tilt adjust to almost anyone’s dimensions, while the armrests move both horizontally and vertically. There’s even an adjustable lumbar support. The only problem is that once you sit in an Aeron, you won’t want to get out of it.

Coordinates: Herman Miller, 800-646-4400; http://www.hermanmiller.com

Hugger Duo-Back Synchron 7 ($1,200+)

If your chair bothers your back, check out Grahl’s Hugger Duo-Back line. Duo-Backs come with a vertically split backrest that looks like a pair of buns. The dual pads lift the pressure from your lumbar area. The Duo-Back can also pivot, so when you swivel the back of the chair stays with you.

Grahl Duo-Back chairs range from the basic Xellence line to the blue-chip Synchron models ($450 to $2,000). The Synchron 7 features an adjustable neck rest as well as a seat-slide control, a knee-tilt control, and two asynchronous weight-regulation controls.

Coordinates: Grahl Industries, 888-289-4724; http://www.grahl.com