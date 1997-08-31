Wanna Catch the Next Wave in Business?

It’s hard to imagine doing business today without surfing the Net. But if you’re serious about cutting it in the world of cutting-edge competition, then maybe it’s time to try real surfing. Surfer culture exudes youthful energy, vibrant individualism, and a taste for risk and speed. Sound relevant to your environment at work? Getting “stoked” on a longboard just might help you catch a wave right into the boardroom.

Nowhere does free-spirited surf culture mesh more seamlessly with tough-minded business culture than in La Jolla, California, just northwest of San Diego. For decades the legendary Windansea break has attracted surf bums from around the world. But these days, as the San Diego area experiences a startup boom in telecommunications, software, and biotechnology, surf bums are giving way to surfing CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Sam Armstrong, 41, a financial consultant with Smith Barney, and John Otterson, 33, a senior vice president at Silicon Valley Bank, personify this new breed of business surfer. For them, surfing is not a retreat from the world; it is integrated into the world of work. At least four mornings a week, Armstrong and Otterson ride their first wave by 5:30 — and the elevator by 7:30. Debbie Duryea, 28, customer service manager for the biotech firm Pharmigen, prefers the night shift. She decompresses in the waves at Windansea at least three times a week after long days with customers.

Robert Hecht-Nielsen, 50, founder of HNC Software, a fast-growing company with a market cap of $650 million, also likes to zip up his wet suit, wax his board, and shred waves. “It lets me switch contexts,” he says. “I can go from the business world to the academic world to the surfing world.”

Even politicians are catching the wave. “Surfing is a lifestyle and a mind-set,” says U.S. Representative Brian Bilbray (R-CA), 46, a Windansea regular whenever he escapes from Washington, DC. In fact, Bilbray’s chief of staff (not a surfer) has been known to paddle out with his boss and brief him on pressing issues while he waits for a killer wave.

Sound offbeat? “Surfers are independent thinkers,” Bilbray says. “We’re mavericks. We’re not very good followers, but we know how to break the rules.”

Bilbray doesn’t mind if beltway insiders ridicule his love of the stoke. He emphasizes the parallels between surfing and politics. “You have to be able to spot a swell when it’s coming,” he says. “And you need the guts to be in front, where you can get hurt. No one behind a wave has ever caught one. And no one behind a wave has ever been wiped out by one. If you want to ride a wave, you have to risk it.”