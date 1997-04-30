Little Hands Teach Big Hands

Everything’s a jumble at the Digital Clubhouse Network. Its headquarters — 2,500 square feet of unstructured office space in Santa Clara, California — is a patchwork of computers and cables with Macs, PCs, superfast Internet connections, and infrared hookups. It is a “cyberlyceum” (for people to learn new technologies), an “ideation chamber” (for working with software companies to imagine future innovations), and a “hard-knocks cafe” (for beta-testing current innovations).

There’s a point to this hodgepodge. The clubhouse organizes projects in which older people, often senior citizens, collaborate with younger people, usually high-school kids, to learn digital storytelling. Memories and microchips produce multimedia content and ways for different generations to swap skills and share resources.

But some patterns are tough to change. Top among them: adults tend to work while kids tend to play. Today for example, while Atari founder Nolan Bushnell is at the clubhouse giving a lecture, Brad Prober, the clubhouse’s chief technology officer, is in the back room tinkering with his toys. Prober, age 17, is a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Jose. He just finished running Produce the Producers, a class designed by the clubhouse to proliferate skills in multimedia through the medium of digital storytelling. But he looks much happier with an armful of cables and motherboards. He’s linking a CPU to a monitor, that monitor to a different CPU, and the whole mess to a VCR. “Whoa, that’s so bad,” says Isaac Ullah, a 17-year-old with Elvis hair and Vans. Prober smiles and puts his hands behind his head.

Brad Prober is, to use John Seely Brown’s phrase, bricolage personified. He doesn’t learn by reading manuals. He didn’t even open the manual last month when he picked up Adobe After Effects, just like he didn’t touch a manual eight years ago when he got his Atari 2600 and started playing. He works by scavenging.

Warren Hegg appreciates Prober’s style — even though he’s the first to admit he can’t reproduce it. Hegg, 50, is a former director of planning and coordination for SRI International, and the founder and principal evangelist for the Digital Clubhouse Network. “It used to be that someone older would teach someone younger,” Hegg says. “How to kill a bear, which plants are safe to eat, how to navigate the streets. But suddenly, to survive today, you’ve got to be digitally literate. Who’s living and breathing digital literacy more than any other cohort? It’s not the teachers. They’re struggling to keep up with the 16-year-olds.”

Hegg pulls out a letter written by a 13-year-old clubhouse kid who goes by the cyberhandle Honest Ferret. It’s become the organization’s unofficial mission statement: “In an age of rapidly changing information technology,” Hegg reads approvingly, “the system of ‘big hands passing down technology to little hands’ seems to be breaking down. Maybe the system of adults teaching kids new technologies should be flipped upside down.”