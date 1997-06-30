advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Avram Miller

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: VP, Corporate Business Development, Intel

Email: avram@intel.com

Favorite Search Engine: I use them all. I also check Weblust (http://www.weblust.com) to find out what search guru Fred Davis is looking at.

Surfing Manifesto: It’s out there somewhere!

PluggedIn

http://www.pluggedin.org

Nonprofit (which I chair) dedicated to bringing technology to East Palo Alto.

MovieLink

http://www.movielink.com

Everything I need to find a local movie.

BizTravel

http://www.biztravel.com

Lots of travel data and links to my airline mileage programs.

CNN Interactive

http://www.cnn.com

All the news you can eat.

LiveUpdate

http://www.liveupdate.com

Great technology and sources of streaming midi music (I download into my Steinway).

MSN

http://www.msn.com

Great personalized information.

c|net

http://www.cnet.com

How I keep up with the industry.

AudioNet

http://www.audionet.com

Love to listen to the radio while I do email.

Intel

http://www.Intel.com

What can I say — the greatest source of new technology for my PC.

