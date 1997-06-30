My Favorite Bookmarks – Avram Miller

Who: VP, Corporate Business Development, Intel
Email: avram@intel.com
Favorite Search Engine: I use them all. I also check Weblust (http://www.weblust.com) to find out what search guru Fred Davis is looking at.
Surfing Manifesto: It’s out there somewhere!
PluggedIn
http://www.pluggedin.org
Nonprofit (which I chair) dedicated to bringing technology to East Palo Alto.
MovieLink
http://www.movielink.com
Everything I need to find a local movie.
BizTravel
http://www.biztravel.com
Lots of travel data and links to my airline mileage programs.
CNN Interactive
http://www.cnn.com
All the news you can eat.
LiveUpdate
http://www.liveupdate.com
Great technology and sources of streaming midi music (I download into my Steinway).
MSN
http://www.msn.com
Great personalized information.
c|net
http://www.cnet.com
How I keep up with the industry.
AudioNet
http://www.audionet.com
Love to listen to the radio while I do email.
Intel
http://www.Intel.com
What can I say — the greatest source of new technology for my PC.