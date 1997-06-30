How to Go Public When You Go Public

If an initial public offering is the defining rite of passage for a startup, then an IPO road show is the trial by fire. It’s a grueling, three-week pilgrimage to plead the company’s case before as many as 70 separate gatherings of institutional investors, securities analysts, and portfolio managers. The road show is the toughest — and most important — sales call in a private company’s history.

Enter Jerry Weissman. The 62-year-old former novelist and TV producer has established a virtual monopoly as road show guru to leading high-tech executives. Weissman, founder and president of Power Presentations Ltd., based in Santa Clara, California, has operated behind the scenes of many of history’s most celebrated IPOs — from computer giant Compaq to software innovators Intuit and Yahoo!

Entrepreneurs and venture capitalists seek his advice for one reason: Jerry Weissman knows how to talk to money. Don Valentine, the legendary venture capitalist, says Weissman’s coaching added up to $3 per share to Cisco’s price when it went public in 1989. “I wouldn’t do an IPO without him,” Valentine declares. He’s not alone. Since Weissman formed Power Presentations in 1988, his 200 clients have raised $5 billion.

Weissman shared his lessons on how to talk to money with Fast Company.

Nothing beats a good story

An IPO road show is all about selling. And what is selling but good storytelling? I spend two full days working on “story” with my clients. That’s different from the standard approach to presentations. Most executives prefer to just rearrange their old slides rather than have an original thought.

The greatest story ever told

There’s only one story an IPO audience wants to hear: Why is your company an attractive investment opportunity? Executives typically spend their time making presentations to their partners or customers. But what’s desirable for customers will not always benefit investors.

Jay Duncanson, a cofounder of Ascend Communications, is a superb presenter. He was a professional deejay and did all of Ascend’s customer presentations. But during preparations for the road show, he kept talking about “Ascend’s equipment and what you can do with it.” Investors couldn’t do anything with it. He had to paint a picture of what the MIS directors of giant companies were doing with it, and how that translated into returns for investors. When it comes to a road show, the only benefit that matters is ROI.