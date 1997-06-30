Loose Lips Burn Ships

In its unending search for truth in consulting, the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit dedicates this installment from the CDU Files to nipping a consulting fad in the bud.

First, some early sightings. In 1993, then-Los Angeles Kings coach Barry Melrose sought to motivate his players. “When Cortes landed in North America,” Melrose told the Kings, “he burned the three ships and his soldiers marched — no going back to Spain.”

In 1994 business writer Richard Luecke launched his book “Scuttle Your Ships Before Advancing: And Other Lessons from History on Leadership and Change for Today’s Managers.” The cover art depicted a victorious Cortes in a business suit and armor, with his ships sinking behind him.

And when businessman Tom Herskowitz left his job as a corporate vice president, moved his family from Dallas to Mexico City, and risked “130% of all I own,” to obtain exclusive marketing rights to I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt Ltd., he called it “the ‘Cortes Theory of Business.'”

Here’s how Herskowitz tells the story. “Cortes landed in Mexico off the coast of Veracruz with three or four ships of conquistadors. He had his troops take all the supplies off the ships and then he burned the ships. His people had to move ahead. He made sure there was no way back, except as heroes. He was a hell of a motivator.”

Explains author Richard Luecke, “The Cortes model makes it clear: companies that want their people to start new ventures, invent new products, and create the future can’t leave them an escape route back to safety. Cortes was a great team leader. He knew that when people are in a desperate situation, the only way to survive is to succeed.” Says Luecke, “You could start a whole new consulting business around this idea.”

All right, hold it right there! Time for the CDU to burn a consulting fad before it gets launched! If the Cortes style of management offers important business lessons, they’re not on motivation and leadership. To get to the truth, the CDU took a crash course in Mexican history.