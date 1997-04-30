Virtual Links

Too busy to sneak in nine holes after work? Don’t sweat it. You can get immersed in golf, and even play a round, without leaving your computer.

SimGolf

Created with renowned golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., SimGolf enables you to design your own fantasy course by moving bunkers, lakes, trees, and other hazards. It also comes with two PC-playable courses based on real ones designed by Jones: Rancho La Quinta, a new California course, and Hawaii’s Prince Course . Unlike other golf PC golf games, SimGolf lets you hit the golf ball by clicking and then sliding the mouse forward to affect the shot’s direction. In other words, it takes a little more skill.

Coordinates: $39.00. Maxis, 800-336-2947; http://www.maxis.com/games/simgolf

LinksLS

Tee up against Arnold Palmer in the latest release of Links, one of the hottest PC golf games. The CD enables you to pivot a digitized golfer in any direction, control its backswing, and even choose the club. : Before you tee off, check the course layout by taking a simulated fly-by that delivers aerial views of bunkers and hazards. If you bogey, expect some needling from a wise-cracking caddie. Hardware requirements: MS-DOS computers with 386 or faster processors and 4 MB of RAM.

Coordinates: $39.95. Access Software Inc., 800-800-4880; http://www.accesssoftware.com

GolfWeb

Launched three years ago by two ex-staffers of Sun Microsystems, GolfWeb lives up to its billing as “Everything Golf on the World Wide Web.” Want to know who’s leading this years’ Masters GolfWeb delivers up-to-the-minute tournament scores, plus photos and audio interviews with the pros. Other features include videoclips of great golfing moments; a database containing layouts of golf courses around the world; and an instructor who emails tips to golfers stuck in bogeyland.

Coordinates: GolfWeb, http://www.golfweb.com