My Favorite Bookmarks: Sharleen Smith

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Director, New Technology, USA Networks and adjunct professor at New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program.

Email: sharleen@usanetworks.com

URL: http://www.scifi.com and http://www.usanetwork.com

Favorite Search Engine Excite, http://www.excite.com

Surfing Manifesto: I rarely surf just to surf these days. Lots of people send me URLs to check out their work. I bookmark the sites that push the envelope. I always want to see something new, something that makes me wish I had thought of it — and done it — first!

The Etext Archives

http://www.etext.org/

Just plain old text. Why the Internet is a great thing!

Dreamstate: Consciousness

http://www.prophetcomm.com/dstate/

A wonderful narrative — and nice type.

Outward Vessels:

http://www.mcad.edu/home/faculty/szyhalski/spl/Inward.html

Just beautiful!

Suck

http://www.suck.com

Fresh and witty content.

gURL

http://www.itp.tsoa.nyu.edu/~gURL/

Young and smart.

Enigma

http://www.enigma3.com

Just plain beautiful.

Mr. Edible Starchy Tuber Head

http://winnie.acsu.buffalo.edu/cgi-bin/potatoe-cgi

Clever and low in bandwidth.

Muses, Friends and Lovers

http://www.cais.com/csa/katarina/mfl/index.html

A new design studio.

