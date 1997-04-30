My Favorite Bookmarks: Sharleen Smith

Who: Director, New Technology, USA Networks and adjunct professor at New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program.
Email: sharleen@usanetworks.com
URL: http://www.scifi.com and http://www.usanetwork.com
Favorite Search Engine Excite, http://www.excite.com
Surfing Manifesto: I rarely surf just to surf these days. Lots of people send me URLs to check out their work. I bookmark the sites that push the envelope. I always want to see something new, something that makes me wish I had thought of it — and done it — first!
The Etext Archives
http://www.etext.org/
Just plain old text. Why the Internet is a great thing!
Dreamstate: Consciousness
http://www.prophetcomm.com/dstate/
A wonderful narrative — and nice type.
Outward Vessels:
http://www.mcad.edu/home/faculty/szyhalski/spl/Inward.html
Just beautiful!
Suck
http://www.suck.com
Fresh and witty content.
gURL
http://www.itp.tsoa.nyu.edu/~gURL/
Young and smart.
Enigma
http://www.enigma3.com
Just plain beautiful.
Mr. Edible Starchy Tuber Head
http://winnie.acsu.buffalo.edu/cgi-bin/potatoe-cgi
Clever and low in bandwidth.
Muses, Friends and Lovers
http://www.cais.com/csa/katarina/mfl/index.html
A new design studio.