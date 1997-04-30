Netscape’s New NetSpeak

Every new technology creates its own vocabulary. Where better to learn the new language of the Web than Netscape? As the Webcasting model takes over the Web, its language will become the new cyberspeak.

Where better to learn this new language than Netscape? The company that defined the Web is working on breakthrough software, code-named Constellation, that aims to redefine it. Constellation will be a component of Netscape Communicator, the company’s next-generation Web platform. It represents a new model for organizing, customizing, and controlling your electronic workspace – one that extends from the guts of your PC to the frontiers of the Web.

Fast Company took a language lesson from Netscape’s Alex Edelstein, 28, and Michael McCue, 29, leaders on the Constellation project. Here are five new terms they say you’ll need to know in order to speak the language of Webcasting. Warning: since the software is still under development, so is some of the terminology.

From desktop to homeport.

“Your homeport is your personalized information environment, the place you start whenever you turn on a computer. It contains all your applications, documents, data, and links. But your homeport doesn’t reside on your computer. It resides on the network, which means you can access it from anywhere. No matter what machine you’re using, your homeport looks the same, feels the same – is the same.”

From surfing to roaming.

“It’s what makes your homeport accessible. Roaming is the ability to go from any computer, through the network, to your information environment. It then replicates your information environment to whatever machine you’re using at the time. When you’re finished, you can decide whether to leave the information on that particular machine, leave an encrypted version, or remove it completely. When you log off, your information environment gets replicated back to the server on the network.”