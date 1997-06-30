Advertisers in Issue 9

3M Post-it Software Notes www.mmm.com/psnotes
Absolut Vodka www.absolutvodka.com
American Airlines www.americanair.com
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Apple PowerBook 3400 www.powerbook.apple.com
AT&T Virtual Office Solutions www.att.com/growth.com
AT&T Wireless Services www.attws.com/jobs
Bacardi Limon www.bacardi.com
Buick Park Avenue www.parkavenue.buick.com
Canon www.usa.canon.com
Chrysler Corporation www.chryslercorp.com
Compaq www.compaq.com
Computer Discount Warehouse www.cdw.com
Dayna NetCenter www.netcenter3.dayna.com
Dell www.dell.com/buydell
Dodge Stratus www.4adodge.com
Epoch Internet www.eni.net
Ford Taurus SHO www.ford.com
Genuity www.genuity.net
GTE www.gte.com/business
Holiday Inn www.holiday-inn.com
IBM AS/400 www.as400.ibm.com
IBM Internet solutions www.ibm.com/internetsolutions
iMarket Inc. www.imarketinc.com/home8224
Imation www.imation.com
In Focus Systems www.infocus.com/fst
Infiniti www.nissan.com.au/infini01.htm
Intel Pentium II www.intel.com/PentiumII
Iomega www.iomega.com
i-on www.i-on.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi www.jeepunpaved.com
Kinko’s Corporate www.kinkos.com
Lotus Notes www.lotus.com
Lotus SmartSuite www.lotus.com
Lucent Technologies www.lucent.com
Lynx www.lynxgolf.com
Microsoft Office www.microsoft.com/office
Mindspring www.mindspring.com
Minolta www.minoltaprinters.com
Mita www.mita.com
NEC Multimedia www.nec.com
Oldsmobile Aurora www.oldsmobile.com
Partagas www.cigarworld.com
Peoplesoft www.workflow.peoplesoft.com
Pontiac Bonneville www.pontiac.com
Proxicom www.proxicom.com
Saab Cars USA www.saabusa.com
SAP America www.sap.com
Siebel Systems www.siebel
Silicon Graphics www.sgi.com/Products/WebFORCE
Small Batch Bourbon www.smallbatch.com
Southern California Edison www.edisonx.com
Southern Company www.southernco.com
Sun Microsystems www.sun.com
TeleRewards www.telerewards.com
The Hunter Group www.hunter-group.com
Toshiba America www.computers.toshiba.com
Toyota Supra www.toyota.com
U.S. Robotics PalmPilot www.usr.com/palm
United Airlines www.ual.com
UPS OnLine Solutions www.ups.com
Vanstar www.vanstar.com
VeriFone www.verifone.com
Visa Business Card www.visa.com/smallbiz
Wholesale Supply www.wholesalesupply.com
Xerox Document Centre www.documentcentre.xerox.com
