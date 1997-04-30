Quain’s Top 10: Road Weary

1. Always have two ways of getting online.

You never know what America Online’s service will be like in St. Louis, so it’s best to have a backup Internet service provider you can use.

2. Install several printer drivers in your laptop.

Your software should include drivers for HP LaserJet, DeskJet, and Epson dot-matrix printers so you can plug in and print out anywhere.

3. Print out important contact numbers before you leave.

A good bump can disable your laptop and leave you standing in the airport dialing 4-1-1.

4. Use the password-protection feature on your laptop.