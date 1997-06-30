My Favorite Bookmarks – Doug Colbeth

Who: President and CEO, Spyglass
Email: dcolbeth@spyglass.com
URL: http://www.spyglass.com
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista, http://www.altavista.digital.com
Surfing Manifesto: I want the information I want now.
Mercury Mail
http://www.merc.com
An exemplar of “push” information.
TechWeb
http://www.techweb.com
The most complete coverage of the technology business.
Suck
http://www.suck.com
An irreverent, often biting commentary – its criticism can sometimes be uncomfortably accurate.
The Unofficial Repository of Rugby Information
http://rugby.phys.uidaho.edu/rugby.html
A great activity to release the week’s pent-up aggression.
The Air Affair Aviation Hotlist
http://www.airaffair.com/hotlist.html
I’m close to getting my license, and there is a ton of flying info here.
Chicago Tribune’s Bulls Page
http://www.chicago.tribune.com/sports/bulls.htm
Coverage of the greatest team on earth.
Car and Driver
http://www.caranddriver.com
An excellent example of translating print medium to the Web.
CDnow
http://www.cdnow.com
It’s easy to find what you’re looking for. Order it, and it shows up in your mailbox in about a week. Everything electronic commerce should be.