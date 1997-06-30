My Favorite Bookmarks – Doug Colbeth

Who: President and CEO, Spyglass

Email: dcolbeth@spyglass.com URL: http://www.spyglass.com Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista, http://www.altavista.digital.com Surfing Manifesto: I want the information I want now. Mercury Mail http://www.merc.com

An exemplar of “push” information. TechWeb http://www.techweb.com The most complete coverage of the technology business. Suck http://www.suck.com

An irreverent, often biting commentary – its criticism can sometimes be uncomfortably accurate. The Unofficial Repository of Rugby Information http://rugby.phys.uidaho.edu/rugby.html A great activity to release the week’s pent-up aggression. The Air Affair Aviation Hotlist http://www.airaffair.com/hotlist.html

I’m close to getting my license, and there is a ton of flying info here. Chicago Tribune’s Bulls Page http://www.chicago.tribune.com/sports/bulls.htm Coverage of the greatest team on earth. Car and Driver http://www.caranddriver.com

An excellent example of translating print medium to the Web. CDnow http://www.cdnow.com It’s easy to find what you’re looking for. Order it, and it shows up in your mailbox in about a week. Everything electronic commerce should be.