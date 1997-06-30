advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Doug Colbeth

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: President and CEO, Spyglass

Email: dcolbeth@spyglass.com

URL: http://www.spyglass.com

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista, http://www.altavista.digital.com

Surfing Manifesto: I want the information I want now.

Mercury Mail

http://www.merc.com

An exemplar of “push” information.

TechWeb

http://www.techweb.com

The most complete coverage of the technology business.

Suck

http://www.suck.com

An irreverent, often biting commentary – its criticism can sometimes be uncomfortably accurate.

The Unofficial Repository of Rugby Information

http://rugby.phys.uidaho.edu/rugby.html

A great activity to release the week’s pent-up aggression.

The Air Affair Aviation Hotlist

http://www.airaffair.com/hotlist.html

I’m close to getting my license, and there is a ton of flying info here.

Chicago Tribune’s Bulls Page

http://www.chicago.tribune.com/sports/bulls.htm

Coverage of the greatest team on earth.

Car and Driver

http://www.caranddriver.com

An excellent example of translating print medium to the Web.

CDnow

http://www.cdnow.com

It’s easy to find what you’re looking for. Order it, and it shows up in your mailbox in about a week. Everything electronic commerce should be.

