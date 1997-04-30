News She Can Use

Webcasting Service: PointCast Network

Why I Tune In: To track 3Com’s stock price and monitor announcements by our competitors.

Business Channels: Companies; New York Times; Boston Globe.

I remember the first time I saw PointCast on a friend’s computer. I was awestruck: “You mean I don’t have to go out and search for stuff anymore?” It’s completely changed my experience with the Web. It’s a quality of life thing, really. The information I get is better, faster, and more efficient than before.

The most important channel to me is Companies. It lets me see how our share price changes when we make an announcement. I also like how it tracks our stock over time. The graphs track prices and volumes for the past 30 days. I print them out to show other 3Com people what our stock has been doing.

I also use PointCast to monitor the competition. Cisco is our prime competitor. When they make an announcement, the press release goes from the PR Newswire directly to the Cisco folder on my PC. It’s so much easier than tracking down releases through the agency. That’s come in handy lots of times. I remember when the price of Fore Systems, another competitor, dropped by half. The price came up on PointCast. I was amazed. Did they have a disastrous quarter? Had the CEO resigned? Then I automatically received the Fore press release announcing a stock split. It saved me from making an embarrassing to an analyst.