He’s Making News – for the Future

Lots of people complain about the news. Steven Rosenbaum (steve@broadcastnews.com) is reinventing it. He’s the founder and executive producer of a fast-growing production company, Broadcast News Networks (BNN), that’s challenging some of the most cherished assumptions behind TV news: what gets covered, who gets on camera, how programs get created. Rosenbaum is making news for the future — and making waves in the process.

“I’m counting on the fact that viewers want to take over TV,” he declares. “That they want to turn TV inside out, to go from being passive viewers to active participants.”

As Rosenbaum talks, he races around BNN’s labyrinthine offices above midtown Manhattan. A dozen or so twenty-something producers and “VJs” – video journalists – are hunched over editing decks. The atmosphere crackles with electricity, and that’s understandable. Two of the series BNN produces, “MTV News Unfiltered” and CBS’s “Class of 2000,” have put the company on the map in terms of both business and buzz. And its visibility keeps growing. BNN recently signed a deal to create a weekly series for CBS’s new Eye On People cable channel. It’s also producing a series of investigative documentaries for the Arts & Entertainment Network.

But Rosenbaum isn’t just building a company. He’s pursuing a three-point program to revolutionize television. It’s a program with implications for any business that combines technology, information, and creativity — which is just about any business at all.

Consumers are the best producers.

“Put someone in front of a TV and they’re a couch potato,” Rosenbaum says. “Put a camera in their hands and they’re a storyteller.” That’s the heart of BNN’s worldview. Almost every show it produces turns the camera on its audience. “MTV New UNfiltered” is a classic example. Viewers call in to pitch story ideas. BNN evaluates them, finds the best bets, and sends people camcorders to let them report their own stories.

“News is community storytelling,” Rosenbaum says. “It’s the talk in the town square. It’s the Indian chief passing down folklore. Only recently has the news become ‘professionalized.’ But some of the best stories come from life experience. First-person storytelling can make conventional journalism look like unflavored gelatin.”

When he first pitched his ideas to national broadcasters three years ago, Rosenbaum got three offers. But there was a problem: none of his potential partners would call what BNN did “real” news. He turned them down. Finally, MTV saw things BNN’s way.