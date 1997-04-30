Kim Polese Programs the Future

Kim Polese, 35, is the hottest Web celeb since Netscape poster boy Marc Andreessen. Polese first made a name for herself at Sun Microsystems, where she was product manager for the much-celebrated Java programming language. In February 1996, she and three top Java engineers left Sun to create their own company, Marimba, Inc. The startup attracted headlines, hype, and $4 million of venture capital from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Now Marimba has a product, Castanet, that aims to redefine how content providers distribute information over the Web. Companies such as MGM, Disney, and FedEx are using Castanet to create channels that automatically “push” content to people rather than requiring them to “pull” content from Web sites. Users download a Castanet Tuner from Marimba http://www.marimba.com that enables them to receive the channels.

Polese offered Fast Company her vision of where push technology is pulling the Net.

Television is the new model for the Web. Why should people be happy about that?

Because your PC is going to look like a real consumer device. You’ll push a button and it will just work. You won’t see messages like “404 not found” or “FTP this plug-in.” That will disappear.

Your desktop will look different too. It will look more like a TV in the sense that you’ll see lots of logos: MGM, Disney, FedEx. You’ll click on, say, the MGM channel and it will instantly launch a game, an online soap opera, an animated cartoon. And you won’t have to wait to download. Personalized content will be automatically pushed to your computer.

How else will it change the user experience?