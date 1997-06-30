Which Price Is Right?

Jerry Kaplan, 45, was something of a high-tech legend long before he started Onsale Inc., the electronic auction service. In the early 1990s, as cofounder and chairman of GO Corporation, an innovator in pen-based computing, Kaplan presided over an entrepreneurial flameout that cost investors $75 million — a story told masterfully in his book, “Startup: A Silicon Valley Adventure” (Houghton Mifflin, 1995).

Kaplan’s new venture, http://www.onsale.com , may be the subject of another book — with a happier ending. More than a million Internet users have visited the site, which held its first auction just two years ago. It’s now selling products at a rate of $1 million per week. It’s also generating profits, a claim few Web companies can make.

Most important, Net pundits say, Onsale’s auctions point to a new model of retailing. Kaplan spoke with Fast Company about the future of buying and selling.

Electronic retailing is in its infancy. Who’s lining up to shop at virtual stores like Onsale?

Our customers are primarily men interested in computers and electronics. That’s a big change from traditional shoppers. Something like 85% of all retail goods are sold to women. In fact, half of all products purchased for men are bought by women.

We’ve developed a form of retailing that appeals to the male psyche. There’s a big gender difference in shopping styles: women are gatherers, men are hunters. Women are comfortable browsing, buying things they happen to run across at the mall. Men see shopping as a surgical attack — hit the mall, buy what you need, leave.

Do the demographics of who’s buying on the Net shape how you sell?