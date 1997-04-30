How FedEx Runs on Time

Purpose: What happened last night? And, what do we have to do today to make sure things run as smoothly as, if not better than, yesterday? It’s a continuous improvement meeting.

Why I Never Miss It: Customer service is all we have. We don’t make widgets, we offer reliability. This meeting is all about ensuring that. Our reputation is on the line every day, every shipment, every customer.

FedEx’s Daily Operations Review is the Barry Sanders of meetings — 60 minutes of fast, focused, low-to-the-ground performance that enables the $10 billion shipping giant to pull off a daily logistics miracle involving 3 million packages, 211 xountries, some 37,000 vans and trucks, and more than 550 planes. Fedex Vice President Rodger Podwoski understands that “when the life cycle of your relationship with a customer is anywhere from 15 to 17 hours, you don’t hav etime to sit around and say, ‘Oh let’s have another meeting on that afterwards.'”

Pre-game

Every weekday at 5 a.m., a taped recap of the night’s performance is made available via voice mail. Participants check in to review any problems they’ll need to discuss and solve at the meeting. Many have been up all night, but people come to this very energized. Ground Rules It’s a military model. The corporation’s Global Operations Control and Coordination (GOCC) group chairs the meeting. Fifteen to thirty representatives from key departments – Air Operations, Hub Operations, Customer Service, Computer Systems, Meteorology – stationed around the globe attend or participate by conference call. It never runs longer than 60 to 75 minutes. It’s fast and action-oriented – like a football team in a two-minute drill. You need to get the ball over the goal line. The team is focused on a real-time solution. GOCC is like the quarterback who determines the best solution. The quarterback understands the playbook and the individuals are responsible for maximizing their capabilities.

Talking stick

GOCC follows a military-style checklist. The GOCC leader will say, “Meterology,” and that department will come back with their report. Then the leader says, “Flight,” and if they have no issues, they’ll say, “No comment.” It’s a very disciplined pattern that flows quickly and smartly.

Power seat

Two chairs at the head of the conference room’s horseshoe-shaped table, usually occupied by GOCC people. When our CEO Fred Smith attends, he definitely gets one of those chairs.

Dress code

We’ve only recently gone from either suit and tie or uniform to casual dress. We’re not in ponytail territory, but we’ve entered the 20th century.