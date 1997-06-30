You love your work. You love your spouse. Your spouse works for your archrival. Face it: you are sleeping with the enemy.

It’s just another feature of the new world of work: competitive couplehood. Business rivals increasingly share the same home front, but few companies have explicit policies to cover two-career, competing-company couples.

To help couples negotiate their own terms for this new work-life relationship, Fast Company consulted with three who know what it takes to keep their jobs, their relationships, and their sanity.

Here’s who they are and what they advise.

The Kiddie Pool

Lucie Soublin (lucie@sirius.com) , 24, was interviewing for a job as an online graphic designer at San Francisco-based Web information provider CNET when she mentioned that her husband, Dean Taylor (taylor@hotwired.com), 24, worked across town as a programmer for online rival HotWired. “You know we hate them,” the interviewer deadpanned. “I thought he was joking,” she recalls. He wasn’t — but hired her anyway.

At their relatively junior level, Lucie and Dean consider their enemy status more a logistical challenge than an emotional or professional impediment. They’ve even devoted a Web page to the humor of their predicament (www.sirius.com/~lucie/).

Head to Head

Donna Simonides (donna@netscape.com) , 38, became product marketing manager for Microsoft’s PowerPoint. Her husband Ted, 36, was product manager for rival Software Publishing’s Harvard Graphics program. Ted’s colleagues protested, “How could you possibly let your wife work for them?” At Microsoft, an exec asked Donna, “Does Ted realize we’re going to put his company out of business?”