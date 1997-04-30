“Road Warrior: The Top Flight Exec”

Power Tools: IBM ThinkPad 560, Motorola StarTAC 6000, IBM WaveRunner, ThinkPad Deluxe Leather Case, DefCon 1

People at the top of their business game can’t afford to be burdened with bloated gear. To move fast, they need sleek power, rapid communications, and no compromises. And that means IBM’s ThinkPad 560.

Can a notebook computer ever be thought of as beautiful? The ThinkPad 560 comes close. Its slim (1.25 inches thick). Its light (4.7 pounds, including the power adapter). It slips easily into carry-on luggage. The 560 has stereo sound, a wide wrist rest with a full-sized keyboard, and a 12.1-inch screen that’s so bright you can just about watch TV on it.

With a base price of around $3,000, the machine is driven by a 133 Mhz Pentium processor. It comes with a 1 GB hard drive, more than enough to handle any applications you can throw at it. For in-flight work, the ThinkPad runs for more than three-and-a-half hours without a recharge — way ahead of most notebooks in this class. The units floppy drive is an 11-ounce external model, but there’s room for two PC Cards in the side. There are also lots of nifty design touches, such as a snap-on rubber port cover that wont break the first time you haul it out of your briefcase.

One missing item is an internal modem (this applies to most notebooks). Modem makers are currently pushing so-called 56 Kbps external modems. Don’t buy one. The industry has not reached agreement on a standard that would enable all 56 Kbps modems to communicate with each other. For now, the best way to achieve maximum download speed is with a combination 28.8 Kbps V.34 analog modem and digital 128 Kbps ISDN adapter. IBM offers a WaveRunner PC Card for around $390 ($595 list) that will do the trick. Of course, to goose your download speed you’ll need to find an ISDN or T1 connection away from the office.

If you’re traveling across the pond, connecting to power and telephone lines can be a major hassle. That’s because the American style telephone connection system — the RJ-11 — isn’t used in many foreign countries. Consider getting PORT’s SureLink Travel Connection Pack. The $199 package for European travelers handles incompatible phone jacks and power plugs with 21 telephone adapters that will get your modem running just about anywhere, plus three power adapters to handle the foreign standards.