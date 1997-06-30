Own It, Grow It, Trade It

It’s 5 minutes before 5 PM on the last Friday of the month, and the market is going crazy. Hundreds of investors have turned in buy requests. A desperate seller calls from an airport to confirm a transaction. People are rushing around the trading floor to sign paperwork before the market closes.

Another day on the New York Stock Exchange? Not quite. Welcome to the internal market for shares in employee-owned Science Applications International Corp. Based in San Diego, SAIC is a huge company (1996 revenues: $2.2 billion) with a record of innovation in fields from advanced research for the Pentagon to information systems for health care. It recently announced a $700 million plan to acquire Bellcore, the R&D consortium owned by the Baby Bells.

But SAIC’s most powerful innovation is its ownership structure. The company’s 23,000 people control more than 90% of its stock. As at most high-tech companies, the engineers, programmers, and marketers at SAIC want to share in the value their breakthroughs create. But unlike a Silicon Valley startup, SAIC isn’t vulnerable to the vagaries of Wall Street. Share purchases are restricted to the company’s employees, consultants, and directors. Trading is restricted to one day per quarter. In a typical year, 2,000 people sell the stock and 3,000 people buy, with an average purchase of $3,000 and an average sale of $15,000.

The internal market has fueled a remarkable performance by SAIC’s stock. The share price has increased an average of 19% per year over the last five years; last year alone it rose 34%. As a result, several hundred SAIC employees have become millionaires.

William Scott, an assistant vice president, is one such millionaire. “I invested $500 back in 1970,” he says. “It was a big deal because we’d had a child and were buying our first house. But those shares alone are worth $750,000 today. It was the most important financial decision in my life.”

Scott Adelson, managing director of investment bank, Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, has worked with SAIC for a decade. “SAIC’s internal market is one of the most innovative financial structures I’ve ever seen,” he says.

As with most innovations, SAIC’s internal market took shape accidentally. Founder and CEO J. Robert Beyster is a fervent believer in the power of employee ownership. So he offered stock to people who joined the company from the moment it was founded in 1969. Eventually employees asked about liquidity. “More than 300 people owned shares, and we were registered with the SEC,” Beyster recalls. “But we were too small for an outside broker-dealer. So we decided to start our own.”